Michael Avenatti proclaims ‘this was my money’ as NYC trial over Stormy Daniels’ book deal concludes

Michael Avenatti delivered an audacious closing argument Wednesday in the trial over his alleged theft of $300,000 from Stormy Daniels for a book deal, proclaiming “this was my money.”

The disgraced lawyer, representing himself at trial, is accused of betraying the porn star client who made him famous by forging her signature and redirecting payments from her book publisher to an account he controlled.

Avenatti said the money was simply his to take.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this was my money. This was the firm’s money. This wasn’t Ms. Daniels’ money. We weren’t obligated to give Ms. Daniels money,” he said.

His remarks were frequently interrupted by Manhattan Federal Judge Jesse Furman, who sustained objections by the government, forcing Avenatti to change the subject.

Avenatti’s opening line, “When my father was a teenager, he sold hotdogs at a ballpark,” prompted a sustained objection.

His closing line fared the same.

“I will leave you with this: I’m Italian. I like Italian food,” Avenatti said.

The once highflying lawyer still managed to complete the food metaphor.

“The case that the government is attempting to feed you has a giant cockroach in the middle of the plate. Would you eat that dish, or would you send it back? I submit that you would send it back,” he said.

The California lawyer — whose background is in civil, not criminal law — alternated between using the first and third person, adding to the surreal scene.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman said in the government’s closings that the case was simple.

“The defendant’s law firm was broke — that’s one of the reasons that he stole Ms. Daniels’ money,” the prosecutor said. “That explains why he stole Ms. Daniels’ money, but it doesn’t excuse the crime.”

Texts introduced in court showed Avenatti lied to Daniels about her book advance, saying the publisher was being “difficult” when he’d already spent the money.

Sobelman slammed Avenatti as entitled.

“In this case, the truth is very, very simple,” Sobelman said. “That man took someone else’s money. That’s what the case is about.”