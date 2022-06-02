Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels
- Michael AvenattiAmerican former attorney and criminal
- Stormy DanielsAmerican pornographic actress and director
Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to four years in prison, the Associated Press has reported.
Mr Avenatti was convicted in February of defrauding his former client, Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who sued former president Donald Trump in multiple protracted court battles.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow