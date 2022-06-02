Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels

Nathan Place
  • Michael Avenatti
    American former attorney and criminal
  • Stormy Daniels
    American pornographic actress and director
Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of fraud (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to four years in prison, the Associated Press has reported.

Mr Avenatti was convicted in February of defrauding his former client, Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who sued former president Donald Trump in multiple protracted court battles.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

