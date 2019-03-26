The quick rise and rapid fall of Michael Avenatti





When celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti stepped into a Manhattan federal courtroom about 6pm on Monday, he lacked the sass and razzmatazz that had secured his roles as a media darling and vociferous social media foe of Donald Trump.

As usual, Avenatti sported a slate suit, crisp white shirt and powder blue tie, but his smart clothes couldn’t mask the fact that his arrest hours earlier – for allegedly trying to extort more than $20m from Nike – had taken its toll on him.

The one-time lawyer for the adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed she was paid $130,000 by Michael Cohen to keep her alleged affair with Trump secret, was quietly led to a table by US marshals through a side door in this courtroom. Salt-and-pepper stubble on the back of Avenatti’s always-shaved head was more pronounced than during his many media rounds. Avenatti’s lips were pursed in what could have been a tight grin, or perhaps a mark of resignation, and his skin seemed dry.

Prosecutors allege that Avenatti, who had made a splashy and very different appearance with Daniels in the same courthouse less than one year ago, threatened to reveal embarrassing information about the shoe giant, unless the company paid up.

Avenatti, 48, also faces federal fraud charges in California related to alleged embezzlement from a client.

The criminal complaint against Avenatti describes him as having a “large public following due to, among other things, his representation of celebrity and public figure clients, as well as frequent media appearances and use of social media”.

The complaint’s mention of social media, along with the bombastic barrister’s ill-timed missive, show how his web-fueled fame might have turned him into an Icarus of the Twitter age.

A breathless biography on Avenatti’s website says he “routinely appears on television and in the print media as a commentator on a range of issues and is widely considered one of the foremost trial lawyers in the nation”.

“Michael often works closely with the press and media in connection with his legal practice – an area in which most lawyers falter and under-utilize,” the blurb also says.

Avenatti recently told the Guardian that the president’s alleged affair with Daniels – which Trump has denied – could bring him down.

“Ultimately, he is going to be forced to resign,” Avenatti said.

Such pronouncements often infuriated Trump and his supporters – and delighted many liberals – and turned Avenatti into an activist lawyer seemingly determined to topple Trump (and maybe even replace him).

Avenatti went so far as to describe his motivation in going after Trump by paraphrasing a question from the Watergate proceedings, saying “It’s a search for the truth about what the president knew, when he knew it and what he did about it.”

Avenatti was feted in West Hollywood several weeks later on “Stormy Daniels Day”, which aimed at celebrating the resistance against Trump, with chants of “Mi-chael! Mi-chael!”

Avenatti, who races cars when he is not sparring with someone in court or on TV, even flirted with the idea of a presidential run in the Democratic race and travelled to the key early voting state of Iowa last August. While there, he addressed a crowd of activists at a high-profile political dinner and received a raucous and warm reception.