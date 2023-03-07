Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Were Caught In 4K Checking Out A Reporter As She Walked Away, And The Reporter Responded
"My wagon went viral..."
"My wagon went viral..."
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.
"It was not a feeling I wanted to repeat," Reynolds said of the box office bomb.
Well, folks, Barry has officially reached that sad time in the life of any great show—when it must bow out with (fingers crossed) a little more dignity than its titular assassin has afforded to his many, many victims. While we will certainly miss Bill Hader’s weird, wonderful tragicomedy, there is some light at the end of the tunnel: in the words of The A.V. Club’s Christina Izzo, four seasons is definitely the sweet spot for prestige TV, and Bill Hader seems to agree.
L.A. fest will also feature Skrillex back-to-back with Four Tet, Dillon Francis, Ludacris, Fat Joe, and more
Valentina Shevchenko seemingly was pulling away from a game Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 until one big mistake led to a stunning finish.
Saraya believes the wrestling business is very lucky to have someone like William Regal in it. All Elite Wrestling‘s Saraya recently sat down with The Mirror to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about William Regal’s recent departure from the company, Saraya admitted that she misses him but shares a piece of advice […] The post Saraya Reveals Great Advice William Regal Gave Her appeared first on Wrestlezone.
Two years and hundreds of millions of dollars later, and the first trailer for Prime Video’s globetrotting spy series Citadel boils down to: “What if The Bourne Identity, but there are two of them?” Maybe that’s not totally fair to the Russo Brothers’ ambitious franchise-building project, which premieres on the streamer on April 28. But memory-wiped secret agent inevitably invites comparison, and so far the trailer is all we have to go on.
The couple is already parents to son Seven, whom they welcomed in September 2021
Boston Celtics' Grant Williams confidently told Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell he'd make both potential game-winning free throws, then missed them.
All three of USC’s true freshmen appeared in the SEC tournament over the weekend.
From The Wire to Black Panther, EW looks back at the celebrated actor’s best roles.
Daniel Cormier doesn't expect Jon Jones to have as easy of a time with Stipe Miocic as he did Ciryl Gane.
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors may have been the main ones exchanging blows in the recently released threequel, Creed III, but the film as a whole has emerged victorious at the box office, raking in $100 million globally.
The Patriots reportedly have interest in retaining cornerback Jonathan Jones, but they won't use the franchise tag to do it.
Creed III, the directorial debut of its star Michael B. Jordan, delivers one knockout of a punch. The film was written by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler, based on a story by Keenan Coogler, Ryan Coogler and Baylin. Ahead of the film’s premiere, Shadow and Act spoke to Jordan, Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson about… Continue reading ‘Creed III’: Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors And Tessa Thompson On Anime, Legacy And Parenting
In the nearly-deserted centre of the southern Turkish city of Osmaniye, an elderly couple wait by the ruins of the three-story building where they lived, hoping their life savings might emerge from the debris when it is cleared. Reyhan Vural, 48, and her 59-year-old husband Metin survived the devastating Feb. 6 quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. The Vural family and many others kept decades-worth of savings at home in the form of gold - usually coins or jewellery - a long-standing practice in Turkey and the Middle East where storing the precious metal at home is often trusted more than depositing cash in a bank.
Do you know how you're watching the Oscars yet? If you're a cord-cutter, plan ahead.
The FBI announced that four Americans who traveled from Texas across the border to Tamaulipas, Mexico, are missing after they were shot at and possibly kidnapped.
Creed III surpassing expectations domestically and internationally since its release. For its debut...
Prime Video’s “Citadel” is the most ambitious (and most expensive) new action series of the year. The trailer for Joe and Anthony Russo’s globetrotting espionage thriller promises a vast conspiracy that goes all the way to the top, spy vs. spy romantic tension, and a chase scene on skis that shows Richard Madden doesn’t need […]