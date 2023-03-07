Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Were Caught In 4K Checking Out A Reporter As She Walked Away, And The Reporter Responded

Reuters

In the nearly-deserted centre of the southern Turkish city of Osmaniye, an elderly couple wait by the ruins of the three-story building where they lived, hoping their life savings might emerge from the debris when it is cleared. Reyhan Vural, 48, and her 59-year-old husband Metin survived the devastating Feb. 6 quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. The Vural family and many others kept decades-worth of savings at home in the form of gold - usually coins or jewellery - a long-standing practice in Turkey and the Middle East where storing the precious metal at home is often trusted more than depositing cash in a bank.