Michael B. Jordan pays tribute to 'big brother' Chadwick Boseman

In the days following the shocking announcement that Chadwick Boseman died at age 43 following a silent four-year battle with colon cancer, tributes have poured in from his "Black Panther" costars.

Michael B. Jordan, who played Boseman's on-screen nemesis, offered his own remarks about the loss.

The "Creed" actor on Monday expressed his grief by penning a heart-wrenching goodbye to his "big brother."

PHOTO: Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman attend the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington, June 6, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images )

"I wish we had more time," the 33-year-old wrote. "One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever."

Jordan went on to detail how important Boseman was to him, not only as a dear friend but also as someone who made his acting career possible by "paving the way for me."

"I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness," continued the "Just Mercy" star. "Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me."

"You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you," confessed Jordan. "I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire."

He then named some of the reasons he will miss Boseman. "I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts," he wrote. "I miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes."

He then vowed, "I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets."

Then, with a final nod to "Black Panther," he concluded, "'Is this your king!?' Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

Jordan's full remarks are below:

I've been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.

I wish we had more time.

One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not…I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.

I wish we had more time.

Everything you've given the world … the legends and heroes that you've shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.

I wish we had more time.

I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. "Is this your king!?" Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.

