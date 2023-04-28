Michael B. Jordan Christened Tiffany & Co.’s Flagship Store Opening With a Vintage Diamond-Studded Brooch

Michael B. Jordan is having a very exciting fashion week—no, not a real Fashion Week, just a week of the Creed III director looking really, really good at various photo opps. First, Jordan attended the Time 100 Gala in a perfectly fitted lavender Tom Ford suit. Last night, he kept up the style streak going by stepping out to the long-awaited re-opening of Tiffany & Co.‘s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City wearing a variation on one of his favorite accessories from this year’s awards season: a massive diamond Tiffany brooch.

For the evening celebrating the beloved jeweler, Jordan was dressed by stylist Jason Bolden, who opted for a clean, classic look with a dark, double-breasted suit (another awards season favorite style from this year), and brought his jewelry game all the way up to a 10 with a huge floral diamond brooch pinned to his lapel. The piece worn by Jordan is a Tiffany & Co. Archives Pendant Brooch designed by Sonia Younis, who famously created Cartier’s iconic Love Bracelet and has crafted a handful of classic Tiffany & Co. pieces too. Jordan’s brooch dates back to 1970-71 and is studded with diamonds, colored diamonds, emeralds, and sapphires set in gold and platinum-iridium.

Tiffany & Co. Archives Pendant Brooch

Jordan previously wore Tiffany & Co. diamond brooches both at the Academy Awards this year and to the London premiere of Creed III, his directorial debut. Both times, he wore different versions of the jeweler’s Jean Schlumberger-designed Bird on a Rock brooches. At the Oscars, he wore one yellow gold and platinum brooch decked out with 32 carats of pink morganite, pavé diamonds, and pink sapphire, and one yellow gold brooch with over 58 carats of green tourmaline, also finished with diamonds and pink sapphires. At the Creed III premiere, he opted for one 52-carat amethyst brooch and one miniature brooch with 2 carats of aquamarine, both finished with diamonds and pink sapphires like his Oscars brooches. These rare pieces are almost never available to buy, but resale sites have listed the prices for individual brooches at up to $100,000 when they are.

At this point, when Jordan steps out in front of the cameras, we’re expecting to see Tiffany & Co. diamonds peeking out somewhere, whether they’re his ever-present diamond studs, diamond-dotted bracelets, or more of his showy, vintage brooches. The Tiffany & Co. opening wouldn’t have been complete without Jordan showing off another rare, gem-encrusted piece, and the 36-year-old superstar didn’t disappoint.

