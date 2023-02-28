Michael B. Jordan Throws Insult Back In Face Of Old Schoolmate Interviewing Him

Michael B. Jordan scored a revenge knockout of an old schoolmate who once mocked him about his show business ambition. (Watch the video below.)

Instead of in the ring, though, it happened on the red carpet for a recent Atlanta screening of Jordan’s latest boxing movie, “Creed III.”

“The Morning Hustle” host Lore’l noted as she was about to interview Jordan that they “go way back — all the way to Chad Science,” referring to their school in Newark, New Jersey.

“Oh, the corny kid right?” Jordan sniped in a nod to a 2021 Lore’l podcast in which he was called “corny” for renting out an aquarium for then-girlfriend Lori Harvey on Valentine’s Day.

“I did not say that,” Lore’l told the movie star. “Misquoted for sure.”

“No, I heard it,” Jordan insisted, before pivoting. “What’s up?”

Turns out Lore’l was technically right. A listen of “The Undressing Room” segment from February 2021 reveals that a colleague seemed to make the remark, and added that she didn’t mean it as a slight.

But there is no denying Lore’l’s past mockery of Jordan when they were schoolmates. She copped to it on the show.

“To be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there. And he was no Michael Jordan,” she said. “And then he also would come to school with a headshot. ... We lived in Newark. That’s the ’hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your little stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”

Anyway, no hard feelings from Lore’l’s corner: “Ding, Ding. ROUND 1,” “The Morning Hustle” wrote on Instagram.

Jordan, meanwhile, is basking in solid reviews for the film, which he also directed. Seems he may have a crowd-pleasing hit on his hands.

It opens on March 3.

