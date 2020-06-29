Michael Baker International Strengthens Water Practice with Key Promotion

Chris Tagert , P.E., CFM, Named Regional Practice Lead - Water for the Mountain Region

DENVER, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Chris Tagert, P.E., CFM, has been promoted to Regional Practice Lead – Water for the Mountain Region. In his new role, Mr. Tagert will lead the Region's efforts to grow the firm's Water Practice and ensure the highest levels of technical capabilities and quality. He will be based out of the firm's Denver Office.

"As we continue to grow and deliver project excellence for our Water clients, we're excited to lean on Chris' leadership and expertise in this expanded role," said Jeff Kullman, Mountain Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "He has led a successful 15-year career with Michael Baker International managing municipal, state and federal contracts and understands how to tailor project coordination and delivery to meet the needs of his clients, which include FEMA, Mile High Flood District, Boulder County, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Southeast Metro Stormwater Authority, among many others."

Most recently, Mr. Tagert was a Department Manager for Michael Baker's Water and Planning services in Denver, a group that delivers water resources, GIS and planning projects to the state and other regional clients. He has expertise in surface water planning and design, master planning, stream restoration, natural disaster response, resiliency planning, development of customized GIS and technology solutions and the communication and outreach that is integral to these projects.

Mr. Tagert is a member of the Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM) and the Colorado Association of Stormwater and Floodplain Managers (CASFM). He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering/Environmental Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania.

