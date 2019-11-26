Michael Bloomberg, American oligarch

Billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will almost certainly not win the presidency — because he will almost certainly not win the Democratic nomination.

You can't just skip six months of debates, the Iowa caucuses, and the New Hampshire primary and hope to prevail by making seven-digit TV ad buys in major media markets around the country. Neither are you likely to come out on top in a party's presidential nominating contest when you're barely even a member of that party and nearly half of its voters are ideologically committed to an agenda sharply opposed to the one you're selling.

But that doesn't mean we should respond to Bloomberg's bid with complacency. Bloomberg himself obviously thinks he has a decent shot, and so do many of our country's journalistic gatekeepers. That means we need to take his campaign seriously, recognizing it for what it is — which is an expression of highly developed rot at the core of the American political system.

As we repeatedly heard in last week's impeachment hearings in Congress, members of America's centrist political establishment like to point to the baleful influence of "oligarchs" on public life in the post-communist political cultures of Russia and Eastern Europe, very much including Ukraine. The U.S. supposedly suffers from no such plague of corruption, or at least we didn't until Donald Trump won the presidency and single-handedly began a "dismal process of Ukrainianization" that is spreading sleaze throughout the system.

That's a quote from a powerful column by arch-establishment pundit Bret Stephens, who expresses disgust at the willingness of a thoroughly Trumpified Republican Party "to debase our political standards to the old Ukrainian level just when Ukrainians are trying to rise to our former level." Such disgust was expressed over and over again in those hearings last week — by the Democrats posing the questions to career civil servants testifying against the president no less than by those witnesses themselves. It was the consensus of everyone except the Trump-defending Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee that the president's tendency to act like an Eastern European oligarch poses (in Stephens' words) "a clear and present danger to our security, institutions, and moral hygiene."

It's hard to disagree with this diagnosis. Yet two weeks before this column ran, Stephens penned another — this one titled "Run, Mike, Run!", a warm bucketful of flattery for the centrist media mogul that all but begged him to jump into the race for president in order to save the country from both President Trump and his far more progressive Democratic primary opponents.

As far as Stephens was concerned, the fact that Bloomberg is a billionaire who would be running against a sizable segment of the Democratic Party was a bonus, since his moderate positions would prove popular in the general election and his financial edge would give him a unique advantage against a Republican Party that enjoys a significant fundraising advantage. Plus, voters would get to compare the two billionaires side-by-side and would be sure to choose the "maker" over the "faker."

Apparently oligarchs aren't so bad after all — as long as they oppose Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

Of course Stephens and other Bloomberg boosters would strenuously deny that the billionaire is an "oligarch" at all. He's a self-made, wildly successful businessman and entrepreneur, and a politician who served three terms as mayor of the largest city in the country. What could be better than that? He should be treated as a hero — an exemplification of the American dream.

But is it true? The term "oligarch" comes down to us primarily from Aristotle, who distinguished between rule by the virtuous "few" for the sake of the common good (aristocracy) and rule by the wealthy "few" for the sake of their own selfish advantage (oligarchy). When we use the term to describe rich, self-aggrandizing elites in Russia and Eastern Europe, we mean roughly what Aristotle did.

Is Bloomberg an oligarch in this sense? For that matter, what about Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Charles Koch, George Soros, Sheldon Adelson, Jamie Dimon, Howard Schultz, Tom Steyer, and the other super-rich men who play such an outsized and growing role in our politics? Are they acting in a genuinely public-spirited way when they donate vast sums to political causes and campaigns? Or are they self-dealing plutocrats out to advance their own interests instead?