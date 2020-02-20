Michael Bloomberg was unprepared to defend himself from blistering attacks in his candidacy's first real test

Business Insider

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City has shot up into the top-tier of the 2020 presidential race by using his $64 billion fortune to blanket the airwaves with television ads and build up an enviable campaign operation.

Bloomberg crumbled under pressure, however, at Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate amid scrutiny over his record on policing in New York and his company's history of using nondisclosure agreements in cases in which female employees alleged harassment or discrimination.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren in particular bore into Bloomberg with razor-sharp attacks on his company's reported treatment of women, saying, "Democrats take a huge risk if we substitute one arrogant billionaire for another."

The debate showed how money in politics — even Bloomberg's billions — has diminishing returns in terms of how much it can make up for a candidate's weaknesses.

Democrats didn't waste any time attacking former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City at Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas — and his collapse under scrutiny over multiple aspects of his political record and campaign revealed how his giant fortune could bolster his campaign only so far.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, all turned their fire on Bloomberg at the Paris Theater during the debate, hosted by MSNBC and The Nevada Independent.

After initially ruling out a presidential run in March 2019, Bloomberg made a late entry to the race in November.

With a $64 billion fortune to spend on television ads and building an unparalleled field presence in key states, Bloomberg is now polling at third place nationally at 16% in both Real Clear Politics' and FiveThirtyEight's polling averages.

Since Bloomberg is skipping the first four voting contests altogether and did not qualify for any previous debates, Wednesday night was his first time directly facing his 2020 Democratic rivals and his first time on a debate stage of any kind since 2009.

In recent days and weeks as Bloomberg's multibillion-dollar campaign operation has blanketed the airwaves and propelled him into double digits in the polls with a real shot of winning delegates to the national convention, his rivals have homed in on Bloomberg's many weaknesses.

As Bloomberg was pelted with relentless attacks over his reported insensitive remarks about women, for donating to Republican political candidates, and over New York City's policing practices while he was mayor, he failed at every turn to mount a strong or even coherent defense of himself and his record.

Bloomberg melted under the scrutiny when pressed over his company's treatment of women

Within the first five minutes, Warren came out of the gate swinging against Bloomberg, saying, "Democrats take a huge risk if we substitute one arrogant billionaire for another."

"I want to talk about who we're running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no I'm not talking about Donald Trump — I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg," Warren said.

Later, Bloomberg deflected from the topic when the MSNBC anchor and NBC News chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson pressed him on allegations he had made inappropriate remarks, many of which were compiled in a booklet in the 1990s published by Business Insider last week.

Instead of addressing his behavior, Bloomberg rehashed talking points about how his company took claims of harassment seriously and cultivated a positive and empowering work environment for women.

But Bloomberg melted under pressure when Warren and Biden pressed him on Bloomberg LP's use of nondisclosure agreements in cases in which female employees alleged discrimination or harassment at the company.

Bloomberg stumbled under cross-examination from Warren, failing to make a compelling case.

"Listen to what his defense was: 'I've been nice to some women,'" Warren said. "That doesn't cut it. The mayor has to stand on his record and we need to know what's lurking out there. He has gotten some number of women, dozens — who knows? — to sign nondisclosure agreements for sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace." She then asked whether Bloomberg would release the women from their NDAs.