Michael Bloomberg launches bid to break up Murdoch’s print empire

James Warrington
·3 min read
Former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg speaks with participants prior to a meeting with Earthshot prize winners - REUTERS
Former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg speaks with participants prior to a meeting with Earthshot prize winners - REUTERS

Michael Bloomberg is launching a bid to break up Rupert Murdoch’s print newspaper empire with a takeover of the publisher behind the Wall Street Journal.

The billionaire businessman is said to have expressed an interest in buying Dow Jones, which is part of Mr Murdoch’s News Corp and also owns Barron’s and MarketWatch.

Mr Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor and candidate for US President with an estimated fortune of $77bn (£64bn), has reportedly not yet contacted Mr Murdoch to discuss a possible deal.

A tie-up would likely come under close scrutiny from regulators owing to concerns over competition in the market for financial data and news.

Nevertheless, any deal would mark a major shake-up of News Corp as Mr Murdoch prepares to hand over the reins of his media empire to eldest son Lachlan.

The Australian media mogul is exploring a potential merger between News Corp and Fox Corporation, the US broadcaster behind Fox News, 10 years after he split them up.

Talks are at an early stage, but a tie-up would see Fox reunited in the same umbrella organisation as UK titles including The Times and The Sun.

However, Mr Murdoch is facing opposition from shareholders over his merger plans amid concerns it would fail to realise News Corp’s full value.

In a letter to Mr Murdoch and the News Corp board last month, activist investor Irenic Capital Management, which holds a 2pc stake in the company, called for Dow Jones to be spun off instead.

Any approach from Mr Bloomberg would further threaten these plans and wrench The Wall Street Journal – one of News Corp’s most prestigious assets – away from the wider group.

Mr Murdoch bought Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal in 2007 for $5bn, which was considered a significant price tag even before the financial crisis.

However, he has struggled to put his stamp on the institute and its culture. The Journal has a Special Committee, set up under an agreement with its former owners, designed to safeguard editorial independence and ethical standards.

Mr Bloomberg’s interest comes shortly after the British editor of the Sunday Times, Emma Tucker, was appointed to the top job at the Wall Street Journal, marking a further strengthening of ties between Mr Murdoch’s UK and US businesses.

The move has also fuelled speculation that Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, is being lined up for a senior role in the US.

A takeover of the Wall Street Journal would underline efforts by Mr Bloomberg to build on his empire’s media offering and move away from its reliance on income from the Bloomberg Terminals used by traders.

Subscriptions to the Terminal, which offers data, news and analysis to financial professionals, make up the majority of Bloomberg’s annual revenue of more than $10bn.

The company would be able to integrate any takeover target with Bloomberg Media, its existing news outlet focused on business reporting.

Bloomberg has previously beefed up its coverage by acquiring specialist news titles and market data providers.

Mr Bloomberg would also consider buying The Washington Post from the Amazon founder Mr Bezos if it were up for sale, Axios reported.

The Washington Post would represent a less natural fit for Mr Bloomberg, although a takeover would help to boost the organisation’s political coverage.

The Post has said it will cut up to 250 jobs next year as it struggles to retain subscribers after enjoying a period of heightened popularity during Donald Trump’s presidency.

A spokesperson for The Washington Post said: “The Post is not for sale.” News Corp and Bloomberg declined to comment.

Recommended Stories

  • US Natural Gas Output Drops as Winter Storm Disrupts Production

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas output is expected to plunge the most since last winter as freezing weather across key production regions shuts wells. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises: Markets WrapDaily output

  • Rishi Sunak says Government could block Nicola Sturgeon’s gender Bill

    Rishi Sunak has said it is “completely reasonable” for the Government to consider blocking Nicola Sturgeon’s overhaul of transgender laws.

  • Top 3 Telemedicine Companies for 2022

    Telemedicine companies that represent a growing segment of the health care sector are seeing a surge in popularity both from investors and consumers.

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • Baby Chimp Who Melted His Mother's Heart In Viral Video Is Found Dead In Her Arms

    Kucheza and his mom, Mahale, had charmed the world with their love-filled reunion after he was born.

  • Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout

    One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica.

  • Germany Suspends Iran Trade Programs as EU Cites Worsening Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said it’s suspending trade-promotion programs for Iran, citing the “very serious situation” in the country.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX C

  • Santa brings Christmas cheer to Chad refugee camp

    STORY: Displaced by conflicts across central Africa, many of the children living in the Dembo Refugee Camp have never the chance to celebrate the holiday, or even received a Christmas gift. But thanks to a "Christmas Tree" ceremony organized by the World Bank, many got to celebrate for the very first time.Henriette Batnan, who was forced to flee her home in the Central African Republic in 2017, was overjoyed to bring her son Edouard to the ceremony. Dressing him in ceremonial robes, she told him he would receive his first Christmas gift in nearly six years that day."I am very pleased today to see my child having fun with others at this Christmas ceremony. It makes me happy to see him laughing, having fun, and most of all getting Christmas presents" she said.This week's celebration in Dembo was organized by the World Bank's Refugees and Host Families Support Project, which provides basic needs to refugees and works to expand education and health services in camps.

  • US stocks won't fall sharply in 2023 like Wall Street giants expect — because the weak dollar will juice earnings, a top strategist says

    Morgan Stanley and others expect US stocks to crash next year, but Carson Group's Ryan Detrick thinks they could rally thanks to declines in the dollar.

  • Suspect arrested in shootings of Philadelphia parking officer, NYC gas station clerk after weeks on the run

    The man accused of shootings in New York City and Philadelphia was arrested Wednesday after a month on the run.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $2.8 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From Just 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway should generate more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Nearly half of it will come from three stocks.

  • US Inflation Continues to Ease, But Wages Will Keep Fed on Alert

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation continued to ease into the end of 2022 and expectations of future increases dropped, reinforcing hopes that the worst bout of price pressures in a generation has finally passed.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Le

  • Zelensky wows Washington with inspiring address to Congress

    “It’s too much for me,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told members of Congress at the beginning of a powerful, often emotional address Wednesday evening in which he cast his nation’s struggle against Russia as an existential, global battle for freedom.

  • Inflation No Longer Affects the Markets: Arca CIO

    Arca Chief Investment Officer Jeff Dorman discusses the Federal Reserve's monetary policies this year, saying "inflation didn't kill the markets, the Fed's overly aggressive policies did."

  • Why Rivian Hit an All-Time Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public with a famously successful initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10, 2021, at a price of $78 per share. The company banked nearly $12 billion from the IPO, and the stock price took off from there, reaching well over $100 per share. Rivian had some encouraging things to say in its third-quarter report, but data from used car retailer CarMax yesterday has investors rethinking the near-term future for Rivian and other early-stage electric vehicle companies.

  • Asylum seekers get 10 per cent cost of living boost, after Home Secretary loses high court case

    Asylum seekers are to get a 10 per cent cost of living boost after Suella Braverman was found by the high court to have acted unlawfully in failing to give them the increase.

  • 12 things to know about U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, who is a focus of the Jan. 6 probe

    On Aug. 8, Perry said his cellphone was seized by FBI agents with a search warrant.

  • Hyundai Quietly Beats GM, Nissan and Stellantis

    Kia’s parent company, Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) has managed to beat General Motors (NYSE: GM), Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) in annual sales volume, and it is now behind Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) as the world’s third largest automaker. The South Korean automaker came a long way since its inception Founded more than half a century ago as a manufacturer of affordable vehicles for its home market, the automaker’s

  • A Semiconductor Renaissance Is Underway. It Will Change the World.

    The forces that are fragmenting supply chains are also creating historic opportunities for innovation and growth, writes Alex Capri.

  • Paris gunman kills three in Kurdish cafe attack

    STORY: Armed police swept to the scene of a shooting in central Paris on Friday (December 23) after a gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish cafe. At least three people were killed, and several others wounded. Prosecutors said they were looking into a possible racist motive for the attack, as an investigation into the incident was opened.Multiple gunshots were fired on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital's busy 10th district. Authorities said a 69-year-old man was arrested. The prosecutor said the suspect had been detained a year ago for an attack with a saber on a migrant camp in Paris. Reuters was not immediately able to contact the suspect's representatives.Local media reported the suspect to be a French national.