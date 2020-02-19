Michael Bloomberg is not the candidate who can beat Donald Trump

Wherever you’re reading this, there’s probably a Bloomberg ad running alongside it.

These ads have amplified, across the country, a Bloomberg who was an ally of teachers and education equity, was dedicated to expanding affordable housing, was a champion of the working class and will build on those successes to “rebuild America.”

Bloomberg, the Great and Powerful.

Take it from someone who lived under Bloomberg, who served with him, who fought against him — if you look behind the curtain, as I hope millions will in tonight's debate, that image begins to melt away.

His advertisements hide his failures on housing — the termination of Section 8, the capitulation to a real estate industry that led to rents rising and neighborhoods falling, the drastic increase in homelessness that was met with an oblivious response. Mayor Bloomberg’s policies created an affordable housing and homelessness crisis in New York City that has extended and exacerbated far beyond his tenure, creating a city that is the most expensive it has ever been.

His money obscures the reality that through his tenure and beyond, 75,000 public school teachers in our city were left without a contract — without job or salary security. When his ads boast of a ‘balanced budget,’ they neglect to mention that balance came on the backs of suffering city employees. Those ads do not discuss his long history of denying benefits to working people, even those working for his own government — he cut costs, then passed the buck.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 21, 2019 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during an event to open a campaign office at Eastern Market in Detroit, Michigan. - Michael Bloomberg has qualified for the February 19, 2020 Democratic presidential debate and will square off for the first time with his rivals seeking the party nomination.The former New York mayor has surged to 19 percent support nationally, second to Bernie Sanders at 31 percent, in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey.That meant he cleared a polling threshold set by the Democratic National Committee. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1P33G8 More

His ubiquitous 30 second spots don’t explain that he struck blows against educational equity, further enabling privilege and wealth to determine students opportunities to succeed. He oversaw the most segregated school district in America, and the mayoral control he sought and won comes with mayoral responsibility.

Bloomberg's Republican roots

His voiceover never mentions that he first served as a Republican, then an Independent, in part to avoid the fight for a Democratic nomination he now hopes to buy. But for Democratic voters looking to beat Donald Trump and all he represents, Michael Bloomberg is not the answer.

Lacking courage to face scrutiny of his record or heart to meaningfully acknowledge its failings, he has the brains to avoid such confrontations. He’s hoping voters — particularly outside the five boroughs — look back on his emerald city of New York with rose-colored glasses. But the colors he was interested in targeting as mayor were black and brown.

In one year, the stop-question-and-frisk policies pushed by Mayor Bloomberg stopped more young black men than actually lived in the city of New York. He defended that policy against efforts by myself and others to curb these abuses, against a judge who ruled the policy unconstitutional and he vetoed our legislation taking it on – a veto we later overrode to begin to correct these injustices. Yet as recently as 2019, he continued to stand by the policy, even arguing that it did not target enough people of color. He finally apologized just a week before announcing his run, because when it comes to finding clarity, there’s no place like the presidential stage.

On housing, on education, an apology is due and delayed — the same communities were hit and are still struggling. But neither an apology nor his new black economic justice plan can account for why these things never came during his tenure — when given the opportunity to help black and brown communities, when in office, he appeared less interested in building them up and more interested in locking them up.