Michael Bublé Shaded Tony Danza After He Was Super Rude To A Red Carpet Reporter

Reuters

Warring sides in Sudan are more open to negotiations and have accepted the conflict that erupted two weeks ago cannot continue, a U.N. official told Reuters on Saturday, a possible flicker of hope even as fighting continued. Volker Perthes, U.N. special representative in Sudan, said the sides had nominated representatives for talks which had been suggested for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, or Juba in South Sudan, though he said there was a practical question over whether they could get there to "actually sit together". On Friday, army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview he would never sit down with the RSF's "rebel" leader, referring to General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who said he would only talk after the army ceased hostilities.