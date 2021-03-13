Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In this article we take a look at Michael Burry's new stock picks. You can skip our detailed discussion of Burry’s history, his hedge fund’s performance and go to Michael Burry's Top 5 New Stock Picks.

Michael James Burry is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Scion Capital in 2000. Burry now heads Scion Asset Management which has $224.7 million in managed securities as of the end of 2020. Burry rose to fame as one of the very few investors who foresaw the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis and made a fortune by placing prescient bets just before the crisis started.

From Medical Practice to Stock Market

The 49-year-old who lost an eye to cancer when he was just two years is a medical doctor who completed his education at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and started practicing at the Stanford Hospital. But Burry’s real passion was stocks and investing. After signing off from the hospital, he would spend hours researching stocks and discussing financial markets on online messages boards and famous financial website Silicon Investor. His stock picks were extremely successful, and his in-depth and brilliant posts online soon attracted major firms and personalities like Joel Greenblatt and Vanguard.

Eventually Burry left his practice and started fulltime investing by opening his own investment fund. He was an instant success. Burry shorted tech stocks when everyone was buying them during the internet bubble.

Michael Burry's Hedge Fund's Returns

In its first year, Burry’s hedge fund Scion was up 55%, while the S&P 500 fell 11.88%. In 2002, Scion was up 16%, while the S&P 500 fell 22.1%. The next year, S&P 500 jumped 29% but Burry’s fund rose by a spectacular 50%. Since its inception through 2008, Scion Capital returned almost 480% net of fees, while the S&P 500 returned just 3% during the period. Burry’s profitable bets against the market during the housing crisis account for a major portion of these returns.

Michael Burry&#39;s New Stock Picks
Michael Burry's New Stock Picks

Michael Burry of Scion Asset Management

While Burry has proved his stock-picking skills consistently, the same cannot be said of the broader hedge fund industry. Its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade, during which its hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 88 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and February 5th 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 187.5%, vs. 75.8% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 111 percentage points (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that significantly underperformed the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 16. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

The Secret Behind Michael Burry's 'Comical' Success

Burry sticks to the principles of value investing. According to Michael Lewis, the author of the famous book titled “The Big Short,” Burry was “madly, almost comically successful" even when the Wall Street was undergoing a disaster. Contrarian in his approach and confident in his research, Michael Burry always thinks long-term. Consider his bets on Japanese stocks, for example. When the coronavirus started pummeling the global markets, almost all of his picks crashed. But in an interview to Japan Times, Burry said that the virus was a “temporary problem” and the companies he is bullish on have a long-term value which is not affected by temporary factors.

How Did Michael Burry Foresee the Housing Crash

Sometime during 2005, while doing stock research for his clients, the subprime market got Burry’s attention. Burry, who is diagnosed with the Asperger syndrome, was quick to notice that the bond market was absorbing huge amounts of subprime mortgage. He decided to bet against these potentially worthless loans using credit default swap. He bet that the subprime mortgages would begin to start losing value once the original rates were replaced by much higher rates.

Burry recently said in an interview:

"We bought basically short $8.4 billion of credit default swaps related to mortgages or financial companies. We had a giant bet for us, and I was extremely confident in the outcome. I know for sure that some of them(investors) thought I lost my mind. A lot of clients were just glad to be done with it at the end. Perhaps I had made the trade too big for the fund, and my confidence in the trade had ticked off some people. Even if it's remarkable, there are investors who made tend of millions off this. We're still pretty upset."

In this article we will examine Michael Burry's portfolio to discuss his new stock picks. We will use his hedge fund's 13F filings disclosed at the end of the fourth quarter.

9. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC)

Value: $2,111,000 Percent of Michael Burry’s 13F Portfolio: 0.94% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

New York-based Ares Capital is a specialty finance company that primarily invests in first lien senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, automotive services and consumer products. In February, the company announced plans for a public offering of 13.5 million shares. In the fourth quarter, the company’s core EPS came in at $0.54, crushing past the Street’s consensus of $0.40. Total investment income in the quarter totaled to $440 million, compared to $359.2 million consensus estimate.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, 15 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database of 887 funds held stakes in Ares Capital, compared to 22 funds in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital is the biggest stakeholder in the company, with 2.3 million shares, worth $39.1 million.

8. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC)

Value: $3,376,000 Percent of Michael Burry’s 13F Portfolio: 1.50% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

Illinois-based Suncoke ranks 8th on the list of Michael Burry’s new stock picks. The raw material processing company owns several coke-making facilities in North America. The stock is up about 160% over the last 12 months. In the fourth quarter, the company posted GAAP EPS of -$0.06, beating the Street estimates by $0.06. Revenue came in at $310.1 million, above the consensus by $69.95 million.

The company is also getting the attention of the smart money, as 19 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in the company at the end of the fourth quarter. Scion Asset Management owns 776,177 shares of the company, worth $3.4 million.

7. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA)

Value: $4,753,000 Percent of Michael Burry’s 13F Portfolio: 2.12% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

North Carolina-based supermarket chain Ingles ranks 7th on the list of Michael Burry’s new stock picks. The company operates over 200 supermarkets in Virginia, South and North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. In its fiscal first quarter, the company’s net sales came in at $1.19 billion, which shows a 10.4% growth on a year-year-year basis. Gross profit in the quarter came in at $314.2 million. The stock is up 74% over the last 12 months.

According to our database, the number of IMKTA’s long hedge funds positions increased at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. There were 20 hedge funds that hold a position in Ingles Markets compared to 16 funds in the third quarter. The biggest stakeholder of the company is Mario Gabelli's GAMCO Investors, with 1 million shares, worth $42.9 million.

6. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

Value: $6,463,000 Percent of Michael Burry’s 13F Portfolio: 2.88% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34

Texas-based Hollyfrontier is a fuel refining company that produces light products like gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. In the fourth quarter, the company’s finances were clobbered amid the coronavirus crisis. Its refining segment posted an EBITDA of negative $111.5 million compared to $171.6 million in the same quarter last year. Refinery gross margin fell 71% on a year-over-year basis. Total operating costs and expenses rose 5.6% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Despite that, the stock is up 112% over the last 12 months.

With a $62.5 million stake in HollyFrontier, Arrowstreet Capital owns 2.4 million shares of the company as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Our database shows that 34 hedge funds held stakes in HFC as of the end of the fourth quarter, versus 28 funds in the third quarter.

Click to continue reading and see Michael Burry's Top 5 New Stock Picks.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Michael Burry's New Stock Picks is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Reason Wells Fargo Can Keep Winning

    The answers are yes and yes, for one key reason: improved risk management and oversight. Scharf came to Wells Fargo from Bank of New York Mellon, but he was also CEO at Visa and president of retail financial services at JPMorgan Chase, learning under his now-rival, Jamie Dimon. One of Scharf's first major initiatives was to reorganize the business lines to improve accountability and responsibility.

  • Ares Capital (ARCC) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know

    Ares Capital (ARCC) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why CF Industries (CF) is a Great Choice

    Does CF Industries (CF) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • General Motors Set to Drive Into the Future With Innovative Partnerships

    When it comes to developing electric-vehicle technology, GM is putting its money where its mouth is.

  • Bryson DeChambeau (69) shows restraint, learned his lesson about sharing plans

    Bryson DeChambeau played within himself on Day 1 of The Players and he'll be keeping more to himself as well.

  • 5 Stocks Top Earners Steven Cohen and David Tepper Have in Common

    The hedge fund giants both raked in $1.7 billion in 2020

  • Should You Buy These Vaccine Stocks After the Sell-Off?

    Coronavirus vaccine makers led gains in healthcare stocks last year. And the trend didn't stop as the world rang in the new year. Many of these companies charged full speed ahead into 2021. And for good reason.

  • Why the Growth Isn't Over for This Best-in-Breed Biotech Stock

    It's been a busy few weeks for the healthcare industry, with Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson hard at work manufacturing and distributing their versions of the COVID vaccine all over the country. It's true that Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has helped from the sidelines, signing partnerships with companies like Eli Lilly to manufacture COVID-19 therapeutics. It just seems that investors are flocking to companies putting a lot more resources toward combating the pandemic (note Johnson & Johnson's recent new high of $170).

  • Tesla says its "Full Self-Driving" software doesn't actually mean cars are autonomous

    Tesla recently told California regulators that the "Full Self-Driving" beta software it's testing with select customers doesn't make them autonomous — nor will it any time soon.Why it matters: The company is charging $10,000 extra for the not-really-self-driving, might-arrive-someday addition to its standard Autopilot adaptive cruise-control and lane-keeping feature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMeanwhile, CEO Elon Musk is selling investors on the notion that its full self-driving tech will enable Teslas to become money-generating robotaxis.Our thought bubble: Tesla has one message for customers and investors, and another one for legal authorities.Catch up quick: Legal transparency website PlainSite this week released a year's worth of correspondence between Tesla lawyers and the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which regulates autonomous vehicles.The agency had been pressing Tesla for details about the technology's evolving capability since late 2019 while reminding the company that it does not have a permit to deploy autonomous vehicles in California.Details... In one November 2020 letter, Tesla emphasized that its FSD beta software had limited functionality.The software is "not capable of recognizing or responding" to "static objects and road debris, emergency vehicles, construction zones, large uncontrolled intersections with multiple incoming ways, occlusions, adverse weather, complicated or adversarial vehicles in the driving path, and unmapped roads."In a December follow-up, Tesla reiterated that its FSD capability, including a City Streets pilot feature, did not make the vehicles autonomous.Even when fully released to all customers, the FSD system "will continue to be an SAE Level 2, advanced driver-assistance feature."Reality check: Tesla's "full self-driving" system isn't designed to drive itself, and an attentive human driver must always be in control.What they're saying: The DMV told Forbes it continues to gather information on the rollout of Tesla's software but would not comment on whether the agency thinks the company's "full self-driving" terminology is misleading for customers.Consumer groups and safety advocates have repeatedly hit Tesla for overselling the capabilities of its Autopilot feature, including the "full self-driving" option.The bottom line: Musk's already-missed goal to have a million Tesla robotaxis on the road by 2020 seems less likely than ever.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Molson Coors Says Cyberattack Hits Shipments, Brewery Operations

    Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP), one of the world's largest beer makers, has warned that a cyberattack is impacting shipments in addition to brewery operations and production. The Chicago-based global beverage company disclosed the attack in a Securities and Exchange Commission Filing on Thursday, saying it caused a systems outage. The Toronto Star, citing sources close to the company, reported that it was a ransomware attack. "Although the company is actively managing this cybersecurity incident, it has caused and may continue to cause a delay or disruption to parts of the company's business, including its brewery operations, production and shipments," the company said in the filing. Molson Coors did not provide details about what happened, but said it has "engaged leading forensic information technology firms and legal counsel to assist the company's investigation." While the company isn't disclosing the type of incident, it has the hallmarks of a ransomware attack. Hackers can demand sums running into the millions of dollars in exchange for restoring access to systems, and increasingly a promise to never leak stolen data. Ransomware gangs often leverage access to companies systems to target customers and partners, including transportation and logistics providers. Another global alcoholic beverage giant, Campari Group, was targeted in a ransomware attack in 2020. Molson Coors produces dozens of beer brands, including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Blue Moon and Molson Canadian. Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak Canada's fast-approaching ELD mandate won't be enforced — at first CSX probes ‘security incident' as hackers leak data Inside a ransomware attack on a small trucking company See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Air Cargo Really A Bargain Right Now?UPS Needs To Play Weekend Warrior To Catch Up To FedEx© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Zoetis Still a Buy With Its Stock Near All-Time Highs?

    One company that may survive such scrutiny is Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS). Zoetis specializes in making pharmaceuticals for livestock animals and pets. While the company may not be a household name among investors like Pfizer, Zoetis has been a great stock to own over the long term and has continued to report strong financial results throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Biden news: White House admits struggle to vaccinate Republicans as Trump accused of new vulgarity

    Follow the latest updates

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine in hospital with "unusual" symptoms, Norway says

    Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. "We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

  • For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

    As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

  • A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

    Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and other billionaires reportedly made more than $360 billion during the pandemic

    The leaders of Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon were among the US titans who accumulated the most wealth amid the pandemic, according to The Washington Post

  • TikTokers filled their garbage disposal with ice and dish soap to clean it, and the hack has a professional cleaner's seal of approval

    Brad Royce, who renovates houses and shared this cleaning hack on TikTok, told Insider it's a cost-effective way to look after your garbage disposal.

  • Lakers, who will miss Anthony Davis a little longer, rally to beat Indiana Pacers

    The Lakers rally past the Indiana Pacers 105-100 in their first game after the All-Star break, but Anthony Davis (calf) is out at least two more weeks.