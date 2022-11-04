Michael Childress pleads guilty to murder of Columbus man May 1 outside Moto Mart

A man accused of murder in the shooting death of a Columbus man May 1 outside the Moto Mart on West Fourth Street Friday entered a plea of guilty to murder, having a weapon under disability and domestic violence in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

Michael Childress, 30, sat quietly as he answered Judge Phil Naumoff's questions during the 8:30 a.m. change of plea hearing.

Naumoff said Childress faces 18 years to life and a maximum sentence of 21 years to life. The judge told Childress the charge of murder carries a sentence of 15 years to life and a $20,000 fine, and the charge of weapons under disability, a third-degree felony that carries up to a 36-month prison sentence and up to a $10,000 fine, to be served consecutively.

Sentencing scheduled for Dec. 15

Finally, Naumoff told Childress the charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the third degree, carries a possible penalty of 180 days in the Richland County Jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

The court ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. Sentencing was set for 1 p.m. Dec. 15.

Naumoff explained to Childress that after his mandatory prison sentence is served, he will be placed on mandatory post-release control for five years. If he violates conditions of post-release control, the state could send him back to prison for up to one half of the time of the prison sentence. And, if he commits a felony while on post-release control the court will sentence him on the new felony as well as imposing the time remaining on post-release control or one year, whichever is greater.

Michael Childress was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona

Childress was accompanied by his defense attorney Josh Williams. Richland County First Assistant Prosecutor Attorney Jodi Schumaker represented the state.

Members of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force on May 10 arrested Childress, then 29, in Phoenix, Arizona in connection with the homicide in Mansfield.

Childress was wanted by the Mansfield Police Department on a felony warrant for attempted murder after reportedly getting into an argument with Kenneth Norris, 31, of Columbus, then pistol whipping and shooting the victim in the head, police said. He was later indicted by the Richland County grand jury.

Story continues

The assault and shooting took place outside of Moto Mart, at 1050 W. Fourth St., on May 1, and Norris succumbed to his injuries three days later.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Michael Childress pleads guilty to murdering man in Mansfield