Michael Cohen On CNN Hours After Release: 'I Will Not Be The Only One'

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s onetime personal attorney and fixer, appeared Monday on CNN just hours after he was released from house arrest.

“Been waiting for this day for a long time,” Cohen told host Alisyn Camerota as he joined her in the studio for “CNN Newsroom.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018 after pleading guilty to crimes including campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.

The campaign finance violations were tied to his role in arranging hush money payments to two women ― adult film star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal ― to keep them from making public statements during the 2016 presidential race about alleged extramarital affairs with Trump. Cohen has said he did this at the direction of Trump.

“I do want to make this promise to you and to all of your viewers: I may have been prosecuted, and right now I am the only one, but I will not be the only one” to be prosecuted over the hush money payments and for other crimes related to Trump, Cohen told Camerota.

He said that Trump’s three eldest children played a role, as well as Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, who was arrested and charged with tax crimes in July.

“There were quite a few people [involved],” Cohen said. “Eric Trump was involved, obviously Allen Weisselberg, who is already under indictment, Don Jr., Ivanka. There were a slew of people that were involved in this. I was certainly not alone. This wasn’t a one-on-one conversation with Donald. It was a much bigger group. Let’s just leave it at that.”

Cohen said Monday that he will continue to give his full cooperation to ongoing investigations, including the Manhattan district attorney’s probe of the Trump Organization and Weisselberg.

Cohen has made similar predictions about Trump’s eldest children in the past. Asked why no further indictments have been handed down, he said, “the wheels of justice turn slowly, but at the end of the day they do ultimately turn full circle.”

