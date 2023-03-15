Michael Cohen expected to finish testimony in Trump hush money grand jury as probe nears end

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen is expected to return to the Manhattan Supreme Courthouse Wednesday to finish testifying before a grand jury hearing evidence against the former president.

Cohen, who first appeared before the panel on Monday, is believed to be among the final witnesses prosecutors have summoned in their investigation as it winds down.

The longtime lawyer for former President Trump served federal prison time for the 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and other crimes, ultimately losing his law license.

In his 2018 guilty plea to campaign finance crimes and other charges, Cohen said he paid $130,000 to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, at Trump’s direction to influence the presidential election.

In 2019, Cohen told lawmakers he borrowed the money through a home equity line of credit, transferred it to an LLC, and then wired it to Daniels. He said Trump and his real estate business paid him back in installments of monthly checks with interest.

Grand jury proceedings are confidential, and Manhattan prosecutors have not said what the panel is examining. Sources connected to the case say the DA is considering charging Trump with falsifying business records — based on how he logged the payback to Cohen to the tax man — and covering it up to hide a second crime, which is a felony.

Legal experts previously interviewed by the Daily News said the legal theory prosecutors may be exploring has never been tried in court.

On Monday, a lawyer consulting Trump in the probe, Joe Tacopina, said the former president would not accept an invitation to testify before the grand jury, which he received last week. Prosecutors typically extend the courtesy when nearing a charging decision.

In addition to Cohen, prosecutors have recently called longtime Trump aides like Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks for questioning in the DA’s downtown offices.

The DA has been investigating Trump and his business dealings for three years.