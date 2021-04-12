Michael Cohen expected to meet with prosecutors again in Trump Organization probe, source says

Stephen Brown and Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
·2 min read
NEW YORK — Michael Cohen is expected to meet with Manhattan prosecutors for a ninth time this week in their ongoing criminal probe into former President Donald Trump and his eponymous company, a source familiar with the investigation told the New York Daily News on Monday.

His latest rendezvous with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s team of investigators — headed by veteran white-collar prosecutor Mark Pomerantz — will add to more than 300 hours Cohen has already spent cooperating against his former boss in various investigations, the source said.

Meanwhile, Cohen — who in 2018 was convicted of campaign finance violations while working as Trump’s personal lawyer — continues to argue his sentence of home confinement should have ended months ago due to his participation in several of the Bureau of Prisons’ rehabilitation programs.

In a letter filed Monday, Cohen, who is representing himself, implored Manhattan Federal Court Judge John Koeltl to resolve the dispute with “genuine urgency as each day that this matter is pending is a day that Mr. Cohen is incarcerated unlawfully.”

“The impetus for said request stems from the well-known fact that The Bureau of Prisons conspicuously slow walks these petitions to moot the determination,” the letter added.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in August 2018 after pleading guilty to nine charges, including campaign finance violations stemming from hush-money payments he made to women Trump allegedly had affairs with to silence them ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Released from Otisville Correctional Facility in July 2020 on compassionate grounds, Cohen has since been confined to his Trump Park Avenue apartment in Lenox Hill.

Cohen argues the programs he attended while incarcerated plus credit for good behavior warrant a sentence reduction of 359 days under the legislation signed into law by Trump in 2018, court documents show.

“This is in furtherance of my commitment to help advance prison reform during this administration; something President Biden and Vice President Harris campaigned on,” Cohen told the Daily News.

“I am not asking for any special favors from the Department of Justice or the Bureau of Prisons. I am seeking judicial intervention to force the Bureau of Prisons to provide me what I am entitled to under the First Step Act.”

Cohen declined to comment on his next meeting with the DA’s office. A Vance spokesman also declined to comment.

