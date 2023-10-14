Michael Cohen health issue delays court showdown with Donald Trump

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen will not testify next week in the $250 million civil fraud case against the former president because of a health-related issue, two sources confirmed to NBC News on Friday.

It was not immediately clear how long Cohen’s testimony would be delayed. Cohen’s health-related issue was first reported by the Daily Beast.

News of Cohen's absence comes a day after sources confirmed that Trump was planning on attending the trial Tuesday and Wednesday to see him on the stand.

Cohen told NBC News on Thursday that he thought Trump was "scared."

“It’s been five years since we have seen one another. Assuming I am even on to testify next week, I look forward to the reunion. I hope Donald does, as well,” Cohen said.

It's unclear if Trump will still be in court early next week. A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

The trial, which started this month in Manhattan, is expected to last until late December.

Trump was already scheduled to be in New York on Tuesday for another legal matter: sitting for a two hour deposition in a case involving former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Stzrok alleges in his suit against the Justice Department that he was wrongfully terminated, while Page, who resigned as an FBI lawyer in May 2018, has argued privacy violations in relation to the public disclosures of her text messages to Stzrok.

Trump attended the first few days of his civil fraud trial, and is listed as a witness by both the New York attorney general’s office and his own defense team.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has said the probe that led to her suit against Trump and his company was sparked by Cohen’s testimony to Congress. James said last week she planned to be in court for Cohen’s testimony.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case. The lawsuit accuses Trump, his company and two of his children of fraudulently overvaluing their financial statements.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com