Michael Cohen interviewed Stormy Daniels for his podcast and apologized for causing her 'needless pain'

Julie Gerstein
michael cohen stormy daniels
A composite image of former Trump attorney Michael Michael Cohen and porn star Stormy Daniels. Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

  • Michael Cohen apologized to Stormy Daniels in an upcoming episode of his podcast. the AP reported.

  • Cohen and Daniels candidly discussed their involvement with former President Donald Trump.

  • Daniels said her sexual encounter with Trump was "the worst 90 seconds of my life."

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen interviewed porn star Stormy Daniels and apologized for his role in attempting to cover up her claims on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Daniels was a guest for an upcoming episode of Cohen's podcast, called "Mea Culpa,", the Associated Press reported.

Cohen and Daniels have a long history: in 2018, it was revealed that Cohen had paid $130,000 to Daniels - real name Stephanie Clifford - as part of a non-disclosure agreement regarding her 2006 affair with Donald Trump.

Questions arose as to whether the money was paid from Trump's campaign fund, in violation of campaign finance law.

Trump initially claimed to have no knowledge of Daniels and pushed back via Cohen, who told The Wall Street Journal in 2018 that "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels."

But three months later, during a call into "Fox & Friends," Trump let slip that Cohen had represented him in "the Stormy Daniels deal."

In August 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to breaking campaign finance reform laws and admitted in court that he used a $500,000 home equity line of credit to fund Daniels' payment. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

"I participated in this conduct, which on my part took place in Manhattan, for the principal purpose of influencing the election," Cohen told the judge, according to The New York Times.

During the hour-long podcast, the AP reported, Cohen apologized to Daniels for the "needless pain" he put her through.

"Both of our stories will be forever linked with Donald Trump, but also with one another," Cohen said. "Thanks for giving me a second chance."

During the interview, Daniels referred to her sexual encounter with Trump as "the worst 90 seconds of my life, for sure, because it just made me hate myself."

She told Cohen that while she didn't feel physically threatened by Trump, she did consider whether or not she'd be able to "outrun him," the AP reported.

Daniels also said that the infamy she gained through the hush-money scandal enabled her to go to "places I would never get to go."

Nonetheless, per the AP, she said that "if I could just wave a magic wand and make everything go back to the way it was before, I would absolutely do that."

Daniels is currently in the midst of her second libel lawsuit against Trump. An earlier defamation suit she brought against the former president was dismissed in 2018, and she was ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in legal costs.

Cohen is recording the podcast while under house arrest after being released from an upstate New York prison in July over COVID-19 concerns.

The episode is due to be released on Monday, February 8, at 6 p.m. ET.

