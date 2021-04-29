Michael Cohen predicts Giuliani will turn on Trump 'in a heartbeat'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After federal investigators raided Rudy Giuliani's home and office, CNN is getting some analysis from someone who knows a bit about that: Michael Cohen.

Cohen weighed in Thursday after Giuliani, the personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, had his home and office searched by investigators amid a probe into his Ukraine business dealing. Cohen, a former Trump attorney, also had his home and office raided in 2018 before he ultimately faced criminal charges including tax evasion and was sentenced to prison.

Cohen speculated the probe into Giuliani will end up expanding as investigators sort through a "multitude of documents," and "we have no idea how expansive" it will get because "who knows what's on" his computers and phones. Asked by CNN whether he thinks Giuliani could "turn on" Trump and offer up information, Cohen predicted he would.

"Prior to Donald becoming president, Rudy didn't like Donald, and Donald certainly didn't like Rudy," Cohen said. "So do I think Rudy will give up Donald in a heartbeat? Absolutely. He certainly doesn't want to follow my path."

Cohen went on to predict Giuliani is "going to start talking one, two, three" and will "make an agreement with the Southern District of New York," as he "knows how to avoid what the ultimate consequence is going to be." Cohen also recalled once warning Giuliani he would be thrown "under the bus," something he now believes will happen.

"Rudy, I told you so," Cohen told CNN. "I told you so!"

More stories from theweek.com
5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteria
Lumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.
Jeopardy! contestant accused of 'racist dog whistle' says he regrets 'terrible misunderstanding'

Recommended Stories

  • A grand jury has been impaneled in the federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani

    Rudy Giuliani's attorney told ABC News that his assistant was doled a subpoena to appear in front of a federal grand jury in May.

  • Feds raid Giuliani's home, office, escalating criminal probe

    Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office Wednesday, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Giuliani, the 76-year-old former New York City mayor once celebrated for his leadership after 9/11, has been under federal scrutiny for several years over his ties to Ukraine. The dual searches sent the strongest signal yet that he could eventually face federal charges. Agents searched Giuliani’s Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office, people familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press.

  • 'Rudy's an idiot' who 'drinks too much': Michael Cohen relishes Giuliani's legal woes and predicts he'll flip on Trump

    Ex-Trump lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen laughed at current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles, telling CNN, "Rudy, I told you so!"

  • AP sources: Feds search Giuliani's home, office

    Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan home and office, seizing computers and cell phones in a major escalation of the Justice Department's investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer. (April 28)

  • Rudy Giuliani's Neighbor Becomes Twitter Star After 'Hilarious' Witness Account

    People are suggesting an "SNL" skit featuring Michele Herbert, the "quintessential Upper East Side witness."

  • Trump tax cut allowed Duke Energy to reduce costs for customers ‘by over a billion dollars’: CEO

    Lynn Good — CEO of Duke Energy (DUK), one of the nation's largest utility companies — did not take a position on a proposed corporate tax hike but cautioned that it may require the company to pass along costs to its customers through higher prices.

  • Trump calls probe of his ex-attorney Giuliani 'very unfair'

    Federal prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani for nearly 1-1/2 years over his Ukrainian business dealings while serving as Trump's attorney. "It’s very, very unfair," Trump told Fox Business Network in a telephone interview. "Rudy loves this country so much," added Trump.

  • Water bill may open spigot for Biden infrastructure plan

    Rarely has a routine water resources bill generated so much political buzz, but as senators hoisted the measure to passage Thursday the bipartisan infrastructure legislation served as a potential template for building consensus around President Joe Biden’s ambitious American Jobs Plan. The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021 authorizes about $35 billion over five years to improve leaky pipes and upgrade facilities, and is widely supported by lawmakers and their states back home. This time, though, it could be so much more — a building block in Biden's broader $2.3 trillion proposal to invest in roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

  • Biden and Carter, longtime allies, reconnect in Georgia

    President Joe Biden was a first-term Delaware senator in 1976 when he endorsed an upstart former Southern governor for the presidency over the party’s Northern establishment players. Biden came full circle Thursday, visiting Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, in tiny Plains, Georgia, where the 96-year-old former president and 93-year-old former first lady have lived for most of their lives. “He showed us throughout his entire life what it means to be a public servant,” Biden, 78, said of Carter for a new documentary, “CARTERLAND,” set to debut this weekend as part of the Atlanta Film Festival.

  • The Bidens arrives at Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's home in Georgia

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the home of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.Why it matters: This marks the first time the "the oldest sitting-president and longest-lived former president in history" meet in person since Biden took office, AP notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Carters were unable to attend Biden's inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the couple to largely retreat from public life. The Carters are now vaccinated and have begun attending church again.Biden was an ally during Carter's presidency from 1977 to 1981 when he served as a senator for the state of Delaware.The big picture: The visit is Biden's first stop during his trip to Georgia to celebrate his first 100 days in office.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rudy Giuliani defiant, a day after FBI raid of home, office

    Rudy Giuliani sought to discredit the federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine a day after agents raided his home and office. On his daily talk show on WABC Radio, Giuliani referred to prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which he used to run, as unaccomplished “bullies." The federal probe is examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

  • Ex-NC State coach Mark Gottfried and his staff placed on leave at Cal State Northridge

    “Have placed our men’s basketball coaching staff on paid administrative leave while we complete this internal review.”

  • MSNBC Supercut Bashes Rudy Giuliani With His Most ‘Unhinged’ Election Rants

    "The Beat" anchor Ari Melber explained why the "bonkers" antics from Donald Trump's former personal attorney now make "a tad more sense."

  • Police arrest 5 suspects in Lady Gaga dognapping, including woman who claimed she found the pups

    Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker — and among them was the woman who turned the pets in. The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday five people were arrested after Gaga's dog walker was shot and her two dogs stolen in February, TMZ and ABC News reported. The dogs were later returned, and the dog walker was expected to make a full recovery. Three of the five suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery and shooting and were charged with attempted murder, while two of them were accused of being accessories after the crime, police said. One of the two alleged accessories was Jennifer McBride, who police said reported that she found the dogs, brought them to the LAPD, and responded to an email address that was offering a $500,000 reward. Authorities, TMZ writes, were "suspicious of her from the jump" and told Gaga not to pay the reward. Police said the four other suspects were allegedly "all documented gang members," and McBride had a relationship with the father of one of them. Detectives don't believe the suspects were targeting Gaga's dog walker because she was the owner, the LAPD also said, but "evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery." More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Michael Cohen predicts Giuliani will turn on Trump 'in a heartbeat'

  • White House announces sweeping $1.8tn plan for childcare and universal preschool

    American Families Plan, which includes tuition-free community college, aims to reshape the economy’s social infrastructure The American Families Plan reflects many of Joe Biden’s campaign promises. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Joe Biden’s speech to the US Congress on Wednesday evening caps off his first 100 days in office and puts him in the very chamber and at the very podium where insurrectionists loyal to Donald Trump sustained mob rule for a time on 6 January. Amid high security around Washington DC and the US Capitol, Biden is due to make his first address to members of a joint session of the House of Representatives and the US Senate. He is due to talk about the third massive piece of legislation of his young presidency, the $1.8tn American Families Plan that focuses on children, and is expected to bring up the topics of police reform and racial justice, the climate crisis and his huge infrastructure plan, unity and immigration. And behind Biden will be a historic first – the sight of two women, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi, seated behind the president. Harris, the first female, Black and south Asian vice-president, and Pelosi, the first female House speaker, will take up their positions as the president reflects on the first 99 days of his presidency and lays out his vision for the 1,362 days to come. The White House’s latest, sweeping $1.8tn plan would invest billions in a national childcare program, universal preschool, tuition-free community college, health insurance subsidies and tax cuts for low- and middle-income workers. The American Families Plan was unveiled just ahead of the president’s address to Congress, and reflects many of Biden’s campaign promises. It builds on his American Rescue Plan, which was the biggest expansion of the welfare state in decades. While the Rescue Plan was designed to bail the nation out of the depths of the coronavirus crisis – funding the $1,400 cheques that were sent to most Americans, and efforts to ramp up Covid-19 vaccinations – the plan unveiled on Wednesday aims to reshape the economy’s social infrastructure. The vision would be funded by rolling back Trump-era tax cuts, raising the capital gains rate for millionaires and billionaires, and closing tax loopholes for the wealthy, senior administration officials said in a call with members of the media. If the plan passes, about $300bn would be dedicated to funding education, $225bn would go toward childcare and another $225bn toward subsidizing paid family leave. The program reflects progressive ideas, including a national family leave program, which have only recently been adopted by mainstream Democratic lawmakers. The US is the only wealthy nation that does not have a federal policy for paid maternity leave, and is one of a very small group of wealthier countries that do not provide for paid paternity leave. During a press briefing last week, Brian Deese, a senior adviser to the president, said the plan “will provide critical support for children and families and, in – by doing so, critical support for our economy by boosting labor force participation and future economic competitiveness”. The plan excludes some provisions that leading Democrats, including the progressive senator Bernie Sanders and the House speaker, Pelosi, have pushed for, including reductions to consumer and government spending on prescriptions and an expansion to the eligibility criteria for Medicare, the government-run healthcare program. Administration officials did not clarify why those provisions were excluded from the plan, though they said that the president has a plan to address drug prices and Medicare eligibility. Republican lawmakers, who have staunchly opposed Biden’s spending proposals despite their broad popularity among both Democratic and Republican voters, are likely to bristle at this latest development. The Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, who was unable to block the passage of the American Rescue Plan, this month vowed to fight Biden’s $2tn infrastructure plan “every step of the way”. Central to their opposition are Biden’s plans to increase taxes on the wealthy to fund investments in infrastructure, education and healthcare – a tactic that would unravel the Republicans’ crowning achievement during the Trump administration: the sweeping tax cuts passed in 2017. But Democrats don’t need bipartisan support. Although most bills must surpass 60 votes in the Senate, Democrats are able to pass budget-related measures with just 51 votes through a process called reconciliation. With representation in the chamber split 50-50 between parties, the vice-president serves as a tie-breaking vote. On Tuesday evening, Biden is expected to make a grand entrance to the House to speak at 9pm local time. Attendance is highly restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden is expected to talk about the attack on the Capitol on 6 January on that very spot, which was incited by Trump as the outgoing president when he exhorted supporters at a rally outside the White House to march on the seat of Congress and “fight” to stop lawmakers certifying Biden’s election victory. Trump was impeached, and acquitted by the Senate in February.

  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping Trolls Rudy Giuliani After FBI Raids His Home

    The landscaping business where Giuliani once held a presidential press conference has something to say.

  • Video captures moment Texas police officer shot man, 27, dead in front of his girlfriend and baby

    Alex Gonzales was shot ten times by Austin police in January after an alleged “road rage” incident with an off-duty officer

  • Deadly Californian wildfire was started to cover up murder

    Fire led to additional deaths adding further charges of murder and arson to suspect in custody

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted