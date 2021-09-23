Michael Cohen Predicts Why He Thinks Trump Would Back Out Of A 2024 Run

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney and fixer for Donald Trump, predicted his old boss won’t run for president again in 2024 because he “couldn’t stomach the notion of being a two-time loser.”

In an interview with Insider, Cohen said Trump is bluffing about the campaign to fulfill his “insatiable need for attention” and line his pockets.

“He’ll say he’s not going to run again because of bipartisan hatred for him or because of the Democrats or because he doesn’t want to put his family through any more,” he said. “He cannot stomach the notion of being a two-time loser, but he will continue to grift until the very last second.”

Trump has often hinted at another presidential run since leaving office. According to a New York Times report in July, he had built a war chest of more than $100 million in the first half of 2021, making him the GOP’s leading fundraiser.

A recent Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey found that Trump was the clear favorite to win the GOP’s 2024 nomination should he choose to seek it.

Trump has not announced whether he actually plans to run for president again, but people close to him have reportedly said he wants to be back in the national spotlight.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.