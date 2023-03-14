Michael Cohen reacts after Manhattan grand jury testimony over alleged Daniels payments
Michael Cohen, a former attorney of former President Trump, testified before a grand jury over alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels.
As Michael Cohen went inside to testify, he said it's 'been a long time coming' and that he's not seeking revenge, just to hold Trump 'accountable.'
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, testified on Monday afternoon before a Manhattan grand jury investigating a hush money payment he has said he orchestrated to porn star Stormy Daniels on behalf of the former president. Lanny Davis, Cohen's attorney, later said Cohen testified until 5 p.m. on Monday, after starting at 2 p.m. He said Cohen would return to answer more questions Wednesday afternoon. The Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment.
