Michael Cohen reacts after Manhattan grand jury testimony over alleged Daniels payments

Etsy is starting to process seller payments via its other payment partners this morning following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. On Friday, the online marketplace warned sellers in an email that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was causing delays in processing payments and that it was working on a solution. A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch in an email that the issue has impacted a small group of sellers, noting that approximately 0.5% of its active seller base had their payments delayed on Friday.