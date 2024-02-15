Michael Cohen Recalls Donald Trump’s First Impression Of Lara Trump And… Oof

Donald Trump may now be all in for his daughter-in-law Lara Trump becoming the co-chair of the Republican National Committee amid a leadership shakeup to replace outgoing chair Ronna McDaniel.

But the former president wasn’t always such a huge fan of his son Eric Trump’s wife, according to former Trump personal attorney and longtime fixer Michael Cohen.

“Donald didn’t even like her for many, many years,” Cohen claimed on the latest episode of the MeidasTouch Network’s “Political Beatdown” podcast.

“He didn’t want Eric to even marry her,” he continued. “He had found somebody else that was working at the Trump Organization that he wanted Eric to marry.”

Lara Trump wasn’t initially liked by Eric Trump’s brother Donald Trump Jr. and sister Ivanka Trump either, according to Cohen.

“Not only did Donald make fun of her looks, but so, of course, did Don and Ivanka,” he claimed. “They all made fun of her looks. They just didn’t like her at all.”

Donald Trump wasn't initially a fan of his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, claimed Michael Cohen.

Trump changed his tune, though, after seeing “this girl” saying what the former president called “beautiful” and “incredible” things about him on TV, said Cohen. Trump didn’t realize who it was.

“And then he realized, ‘Oh my God, that’s my daughter-in-law. That’s Lara Trump.’ And from that moment on, as he called it, it was a lovefest,” Cohen said. “He couldn’t stand her until she started kissing his ass. Well, what do you do when somebody’s kissing your ass? Make them the co-chair of the RNC.”

Cohen asked just “how over her skis” will Lara Trump be “as it relates to being the co-chair for the RNC?”

“I mean, how insane is that?” he added, later suggesting her installment is solely so the four-times-indicted Republican 2024 front-runner Trump can do what he wants “with all the money that’s being raised.”

Eric and Lara Trump tied the knot in 2014.

Lara Trump served as a surrogate for the Trump 2020 campaign before becoming a paid contributor for Fox News in 2021. She left the network in 2022 after Trump announced his 2024 campaign.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

