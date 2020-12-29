Michael Cohen says the associates Trump pardoned may now be forced to testify against him because they can no longer invoke the Fifth Amendment

Ashley Collman
michael cohen donald trump
A composite image of Michael Cohen and President Donald Trump. Getty/Getty

  • President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said the president's pardons and sentence commutations for close associates like Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, and Roger Stone could be a big mistake. 

  • Cohen told MSNBC on Monday that by pardoning these allies, Trump could be unintentionally giving prosecutors the power to force these close associates to testify against him. 

  • Cohen suggested that the people Trump pardoned will no longer be able to plead the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, and therefore must comply with investigations into Trump. 

  • "So all of these people could ultimately be his downfall because they'll be testifying against him, either before a court or before a tribunal," Cohen said. 

  • Trump faces multiple lawsuits and criminal investigations when he leaves the White House. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen has pointed out a potential issue in the president's windfall of pardons and commutations that may come back to bite him after he leaves the White House.

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, Cohen suggested that by pardoning former associates like Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, Trump was giving prosecutors the power to force them to testify against himself.

"This produces a very significant problem for Donald Trump in the fact that once you receive that pardon power, once you get that pardon, you're no longer able to invoke the Fifth Amendment - the right against self-incrimination - because you cannot be charged," Cohen said. 

"So all of these people may ultimately be his downfall because they'll be testifying against him, either before a court or before a tribunal," Cohen added.

The Fifth Amendment allows a person not to answer the questions of an investigator or prosecutor, in case what they might say is used against them in a criminal case. 

Cohen suggested that now that some of Trump's associates have been pardoned, they would no longer need to invoke the Fifth Amendment to protect themselves - thereby opening the door for prosecutors to use these people as witnesses to build a criminal case against the president.

Trump has issued dozens of pardons and commutations in the past month, as his first and only term in office comes to an end. But there have been reports that Trump is considering even more pardons in his final days, including preemptive pardons for his children or close allies like his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

While presidential pardons are usually issued to people who have already been convicted of a crime, the power extends to anyone who has been charged or could be charged with a crime, according to Reuters. However, this power only applies to actions that have already taken place.

Multiple lawsuits and criminal investigations already await Trump when he leaves offices on January 20.

Among the criminal cases is an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance into the Trump Organization. Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James is also leading a tax fraud investigation into Trump and the family business. 

In his MSNBC interview, Cohen said that he probably would have gotten a pardon if he had not turned on the president.

"I would have received one had I agreed not to come out, not to speak truth to power," Cohen said. 

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018 for campaign finance violations tied to the 2016 election and for lying to Congress. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump biographer says the humiliation of Mike Pence is ‘reaching a crescendo’

    The Pulitzer Prize-winning author called Mr Pence’s tenure a 'continuous show of servility’

  • Swiss hand over remaining $150 million to U.S. from massive Ponzi scheme

    Switzerland will return $150 million from blocked Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year to the United States to be given to victims of convicted Ponzi scheme con artist Robert Allen Stanford, the Federal Ministry of Justice said on Monday. Stanford, a former Texas financier known primarily by his middle name, was convicted of fraud by a Houston jury in 2012 in what prosecutors called a $7.2 billion fraud that lasted two decades and which was eclipsed in size only by the Ponzi scheme run by Bernie Madoff. Stanford, now serving a 110-year prison term, had stashed millions from his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank at the Swiss arm of French bank Societe Generale, which he tapped regularly to fund a fleet of private jets and a 100-foot yacht, according to U.S. District Court filings from 2012.

  • Bomber to neighbor: The world is 'never going to forget me'

    It seemed like a friendly chat between neighbors. Only after a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning could Rick Laude grasp the sinister meaning behind his neighbor’s smiling remark that the city and the rest of the world would never forget him. Laude told The Associated Press on Monday that he was speechless when he learned that authorities identified his 63-year-old neighbor, Anthony Quinn Warner, as the man suspected of detonating a bomb that killed himself, injured three other people and damaged dozens of buildings.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop Trump has learned nothing

  • Fauci agrees with Biden that ‘darkest days’ of pandemic are ahead

    ‘We are really at a very critical point,’ said Dr. Fauci about the coronavirus pandemic after a season of holiday travel. Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN‘s State Of The Union and echoed similar sentiments as President-elect Joe Biden on what is potentially on the horizon with the coronavirus pandemic. “And the reason I’m concerned and my colleagues in public health are concerned also is that we very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas, New Year’s, surge, and, as I have described it, as a surge upon a surge, because, if you look at the slope, the incline of cases that we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon-to-be-early winter, it is really quite troubling,” said Fauci.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five and a half years in prison

    A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.

  • Coronavirus variant from South Africa found in Japan

    Japan on Monday detected a coronavirus variant found in South Africa, the government said, the first such discovery in a nation that has already identified more than a dozen cases of another variant that is spreading rapidly in Britain. A woman in her 30s who arrived in Japan on Dec. 19 was found to be infected with the new virus variant, the health ministry said. The announcement of the detection of the South Africa-linked variant comes after the Japanese government on Monday started banning the entry of non-resident foreign nationals following the discovery of the UK variant in Japan.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • After London property scandal, Pope reins in money controls throughout the Vatican

    Pope Francis has issued a new decree making charity funds more transparent and tightening controls on Vatican finances after a scandal over a luxury London property deal.

  • China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

    A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak. Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was “inconvenient" to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order.

  • Fighters Launched from Carrier Give Cover to US Troops Withdrawing from Somalia

    F/A-18 Super Hornets aboard the Nimitz have been providing air support as U.S. troops withdraw from Somalia.

  • Rudy Giuliani's 'star' Michigan witness Melissa Carone has been slammed with a scathing cease-and-desist letter from Dominion Voting Systems

    The letter accused Carone of falsely "pretending to have some sort of 'insider's knowledge'" after having been hired to conduct "menial tasks."

  • Biden says Trump appointees are obstructing transition efforts

    With the inauguration just weeks away, President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his transition team has "encountered roadblocks" from political appointees at the Defense Department and Office of Management and Budget."Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," he added. "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."Biden made his remarks after attending a briefing with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and national security experts. This "obstruction" could make it easier for foreign entities to launch cyber attacks against the U.S., and Biden warned his team "needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit."The president-elect stressed that career professionals have been working closely with the transition team, and their agencies are "filled with patriots who've earned our respect, and who should never be treated as political footballs."More stories from theweek.com Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop

  • Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

    Russia's prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

  • Russian fishing trawler capsizes in freezing Barents Sea, 17 feared dead

    A Russian fishing trawler capsized and sunk in the middle of a storm in the Barents Sea on Monday, with 17 of its 19-member crew feared dead. The Onega ship sank off the coast of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago early Monday morning , Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said. Two men wearing wet suits were rescued by a ship which was in the area when it received their mayday call four minutes before Onega went off the radar. Seventeen other people are missing but their chances of survival are considered slim due to adverse weather conditions. The trawler was fishing in freezing waters in a storm with temperatures around -30C. Officials initially blamed the sinking on a heavy build-up of ice on the trawler, but later said that the ship got into trouble only when the crew started to pull up a net full of fish. “Most likely, the ship tilted, got hit by water and began to sink,” said Alexander Bakhtin, head of the emergency services in the Arkhangelsk region, adding that authorities were also looking into other possible theories. The storm was reportedly so bad that the crew did not have time to use lifeboats. Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement on Monday that it would investigate whether the incident was linked to violations of maritime safety regulations. A rescue operation involving several vessels and a military plane stretched well into Monday evening but the search for the missing men was complicated by darkness and waves up to four metres high. Andrei Zaika, director of the fish farm which owns the trawler, blamed the deaths on a fatal combination of weather conditions but said that it is not unusual for fishing vessels like Onega to work during a storm. “They were only doing their job, nothing extraordinary about it,” he told Rossiya 24 television channel. Russia’s Fisheries Agency said that there were no irregularities on the vessels when it was last checked in October.

  • Record shows US sold ambassador's home in Israel for $67M

    The United States sold the ambassador’s residence in Israel for more than $67 million in July, according to an official Israeli record of the sale that shines new light on a transaction that has been shrouded in secrecy. The State Department confirmed the sale in September but refused to identify the buyer or disclose the sale price of the sprawling beachfront compound in the upscale Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya. The Israeli business newspaper Globes has identified the buyer as the U.S. casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a strong supporter of both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Officials knew about sexual abuse at Lowell prison —and did nothing. System must have independent oversight | Opinion

    A horrifying new report by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reveals that, for more than a decade, Florida’s political leaders and the state Department of Corrections (FDC) have ignored the sexual abuse by staff, including rape, of incarcerated women at the Lowell Correctional Institution.

  • Biden reportedly set to invoke Defense Production Act to speed up COVID-19 vaccine production

    "You will see" President-elect Joe Biden invoke the Defense Production Act after he takes office in January, Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, said during an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday. "The idea there is to make sure the personal protective equipment, the test capacity, and the raw materials for the vaccines are produced in adequate supply," she added.The wartime production law allows the president to order companies to prioritize manufacturing that is related to national security. President Trump invoked the act earlier this year after some hesitation to increase the supply of ventilators.Biden's team has reportedly been stewing over whether to invoke the law, and Gounder's statement indicates they are leaning that way. It's unclear exactly how Biden would use the law, and questions of equity remain, CNBC notes. For example, the U.S. government reportedly agreed to invoke the DPA as part of its deal in securing an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. In that scenario, the law would "help Pfizer get better access to around nine specialized products it needs to make the vaccine," so there is concern Pfizer would be unfairly favored over other manufacturers. As things stand, however, only Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines approved for emergency use. Read more at CNBC.More stories from theweek.com Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs 2021 might just be incredible At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop

  • Army Suspends Former 1st Special Forces Group CO after Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

    Army Col. Owen G. Ray is being held in the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Jail's website.

  • Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.