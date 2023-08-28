Michael Cohen Says What Really ‘Appalled’ Him About Trump’s Georgia Arrest

Michael Cohen, a former fixer for Donald Trump, on Sunday expressed his disgust with what he described as the “royal treatment” the former president received when he surrendered to law enforcement officials in Fulton County, Georgia, last week over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“I was appalled, to be honest with you, while watching the news and watching how Donald was brought to the Fulton County Jail,” Cohen told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “Forty-motorcade in New Jersey, forty-motorcade in Georgia. Why? He’s nothing more than an indicted defendant.”

“How much money did it cost the American taxpayers? How much money did it cost the people of Atlanta in order to put all the police officers? For what?” Cohen added. “For this man to roll up like he’s, you know, Caesar coming through the gates of Rome after victory. He is an indicted defendant on 91 counts. He should not be given this sort of royal treatment.”

Trump was last Thursday indicted on 13 felony charges.

Next year, he faces trial over the Stormy Daniels hush money payment. He’s also been arrested for allegedly mishandling classified materials after leaving the White House and for his role in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

After years as Trump’s personal attorney, Cohen cooperated with prosecutors in the Daniels case and was sentenced to three years in prison. He’s now a vocal critic of his former client.

Watch the video here:

