Michael Cohen says he thinks Jared Kushner has already flipped on Donald Trump

Jared Kushner, right, and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Michael Cohen said he thinks Jared Kushner has flipped on his father-in-law Donald Trump.

It comes as NY prosecutors pursue a criminal probe into Trump's business empire.

He said it was noteworthy that Kushner's name was absent all proceedings so far.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, said he thinks Jared Kushner has already flipped on his father-in-law as the criminal probe into Trump's business empire intensifies.

Cohen did not offer any proof for his belief, but said he thought it was the case because of how little mention had been made of Kushner.

He noted Wednesday that Kushner's name was absent from "all the controversy, indictments, and arrests" around the investigation. He speculated that this was because Kushner was already co-operating with prosecutors.

"Interesting how Jared Kushner ... appears to be absent from all the controversy, indictments, and arrests," Cohen tweeted. "Is he next to fall or a cooperating witness? Knowing what a snake he is, I bet the latter!"

Insider has contacted representatives of Kushner for comment.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office on July 1 issued a 15-count indictment against the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its chief financial officer. The felony charges included grand larceny and tax fraud, and amounted to what prosecutors said was a deliberate, years-long scheme by executives at the company to avoid taxes.

The indictment against Weisselberg twice listed an unnamed co-conspirator in the scheme to avoid taxes, leading to speculation that one of Donald Trump's immediate family members could be the next to face charges.

Weisselberg was one of Trump's most trusted staffers and told prosecutors in June that he would not flip on his boss, The Washington Post reported in June.

Since then, commentators have speculated that the prospect of criminal charges and prison could tempt members of Trump's own family to turn.

Cohen previously alleged in June that both Ivanka and Jared had been involved in creating false documentary evidence on behalf of Donald Trump. No evidence of that has emerged since.

Mary Trump, the former president's estranged niece, speculated that his daughter Ivanka - who is married to Jared Kushner - could be persuaded to provide evidence against her father.

"As counterintuitive as this might sound, I think Ivanka has, one, more to lose, and, two, more to hang on to. Her husband's family is legitimately very wealthy," Mary Trump told The Daily Beast earlier in July.

