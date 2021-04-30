Michael Cohen says he thinks Rudy Giuliani's legal problems will go beyond the Ukraine dealings 'because Rudy is actually a stupid guy'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Cohen MSNBC
Michael Cohen speaking with MSNBC's Ari Melber. MSNBC

  • Michael Cohen said he thinks Rudy Giuliani's legal battles will go beyond his Ukraine dealings.

  • The FBI raided Giuliani's office and apartment on Wednesday as part of a probe into those dealings.

  • Cohen said: "But that's not where it's gonna stop. Because Rudy is actually a stupid guy."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Michael Cohen said he thinks the legal problems facing Rudy Giuliani will go beyond the investigation into his Ukraine dealings.

FBI agents raided the office and apartment of Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether he broke foreign-lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine.

Cohen, who previously served as Trump's lawyer and fixer, told MSNBC on Thursday that he thinks Giuliani's legal problems will mount further.

"It may start with just the Ukraine. But that's not where it's gonna stop. Because Rudy is actually a stupid guy. Rudy has no idea about technology," he said.

He did not offer any further detail, but suggested that Giuliani may have said something to implicate himself online or in conversations with people.

He added that Giuliani "says very dumb things, especially when he starts drinking" and that Giuliani goes "running around the world talking to people about how in fact he's Donald Trump's right hand guy and he can get everything done."

Watch the interview here:

Cohen also said he believes that Giuliani would flip on Trump "to protect himself."

"He knows he's got problems. He knows its not going to end well," Cohen said, noting Giuliani's experience as a prosecutor.

Giuliani's attorney has said the FBI raid was a "clear example of a corrupt double standard."

Cohen made similar points while speaking on CNN on Thursday.

He told CNN: "We have no idea how expansive this investigation is going to ultimately reveal itself because Rudy's an idiot. And that's the problem. Rudy drinks too much, Rudy behaves in such an erratic manner that who knows what's on those telephones or what's on his computers."

Cohen had his own properties raided in 2018, before he struck a plea deal and cooperated with investigators in the investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election.

He's currently serving a three-year prison sentence under house arrest. Trump decried him as a "rat" and a liar after Cohen cooperated.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's 'scared!': Michael Cohen says Rudy 'knows he's in trouble' and will flip on Trump

    Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the escalating probe into Rudy Giuliani, why Cohen believes Giuliani will flip on Trump and how this investigation will affect the former president. Cohen also discusses his own experience being under investigation by the feds.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Michael Cohen predicts Giuliani will turn on Trump 'in a heartbeat'

    After federal investigators raided Rudy Giuliani's home and office, CNN is getting some analysis from someone who knows a bit about that: Michael Cohen. Cohen weighed in Thursday after Giuliani, the personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, had his home and office searched by investigators amid a probe into his Ukraine business dealing. Cohen, a former Trump attorney, also had his home and office raided in 2018 before he ultimately faced criminal charges including tax evasion and was sentenced to prison. Cohen speculated the probe into Giuliani will end up expanding as investigators sort through a "multitude of documents," and "we have no idea how expansive" it will get because "who knows what's on" his computers and phones. Asked by CNN whether he thinks Giuliani could "turn on" Trump and offer up information, Cohen predicted he would. "Prior to Donald becoming president, Rudy didn't like Donald, and Donald certainly didn't like Rudy," Cohen said. "So do I think Rudy will give up Donald in a heartbeat? Absolutely. He certainly doesn't want to follow my path." Cohen went on to predict Giuliani is "going to start talking one, two, three" and will "make an agreement with the Southern District of New York," as he "knows how to avoid what the ultimate consequence is going to be." Cohen also recalled once warning Giuliani he would be thrown "under the bus," something he now believes will happen. "Rudy, I told you so," Cohen told CNN. "I told you so!" "What I told him was that Donald Trump doesn't care about anyone or anything, that he will be the next one to be thrown under the bus," says Michael Cohen of Rudy Giuliani. "We have no idea how expansive that this investigation is going to [be]... because Rudy's an idiot." pic.twitter.com/nzWNguf9t1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRepublicans reveal their red lineThere's no such thing as intellectual property5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteria

  • Rudy indictment?: After feds raid Giuliani, legal vet says they have enough to charge him

    As the criminal probe into Rudy Giuliani and his dealings in Ukraine intensifies, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former SDNY prosecutor Danya Perry to discuss what the investigation means for citizen Donald Trump.

  • Peter Strzok says Rudy Giuliani is ‘smack dab in the middle’ of a number of messes

    New blockbuster reporting on Rudy Giuliani’s possible legal woes finds he was warned that he was the target of a Russian influence campaign, and that the firing of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch lies at the center of the federal investigation into him. Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, and New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner react.

  • Former Trump official Zinke eyes Montana's new US House seat

    Former Interior Secretary and Montana congressman Ryan Zinke filed paperwork Thursday signaling his interest in running for the second U.S. House seat that was awarded to the state earlier this week. Zinke filed documents with the Federal Election Commission to organize the “Zinke for Congress” campaign committee. Montana on Monday was awarded a second U.S. House seat starting in 2023, based on the state's population in the recent U.S. Census results.

  • Dallas Cowboys, happy with NFL Draft trade, get both their man and value in return

    Trading down two spots still allowed the Cowboys to draft LB Micah Parsons, and they now have four picks in the second and third rounds Friday night.

  • Turkey’s removal from F-35 program to cause hike in engine price

    By the end of the year, Turkey will no longer supply parts for the F-35's engine.

  • You’re missing the real point of the latest Matt Gaetz story

    This isn’t a salacious bit of entertainment. If the allegations against Gaetz are correct, this is much more serious stuff

  • Sen. Hickenlooper: I'm "optimistic" we can reach bipartisan solution on infrastructure

    Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Col.) said at a virtual Axios event Friday he is "optimistic" lawmakers will reach a bipartisan solution on infrastructure that "many Republicans will be able to embrace."Why it matters: President Biden's multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package has met swift backlash from Republicans, though some have signaled willingness to reach a compromise.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.GOP senators have met with the Biden administration to discuss an alternative proposal.In his rebuttal to the president's address to Congress Wednesday night, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) called Biden's package a "big government waste, plus the biggest jobs-killing tax hikes in a generation."What he's saying: It's the job of "both parties to reach out and to try and create opportunities on specific issues where we can find agreement," Hickenlooper said. "Every 40 or 50 years, we roll up our sleeves and say it's time ... We're going to make these investments that are going to help our country for the next 50 or 75 years. And this feels like that kind of a time," he added. "Bipartisan band-aids" aren't going to cut it.Hickenlooper also reflected on the Jan. 6 insurrection."It was my first full day of work so it was a pretty strenuous orientation," he said. While the incident was difficult and frightening to live through, he said that being forced into close quarters gave him the chance to get to know several senators on both sides of the aisle. "People sharing that experience in one room is going to make it possible to be more bipartisan, to find more common ground on things like infrastructure," he noted. Watch the event.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Republican Conspiracy-Theorizing Allows Democrats to Deflect Legitimate Criticism

    Civic-minded Americans of all political stripes have plenty of reason to dislike the online proliferation of culture-war conspiracy theories: They raise partisan temperatures, distract from real issues, and foreclose the possibility of compromise. But Republican partisans should be particularly hostile to the growing brand of toxic right-wing culture-war nonsense for an entirely self-interested reason: Democrats use it to cast even the most rational and widely shared critiques as loony. When right-wing celebrities such as Representative Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr. rant about how Biden is going to steal your cheeseburger before spending your tax dollars on Kamala Harris’s children’s book, they’re inadvertently providing cover for Democrats who’d like to pretend that every national Republican — and their voters — dons tin foil hats before going out the door in the morning. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is a pro at this particular sleight-of-hand, as were her predecessors in the Obama White House communications shop. Psaki demonstrated this mastery during her Thursday appearance on her predecessors’ podcast, Pod Save America. “How did you guys come to the decision to leave out [Biden’s] one-burger-a-month plan?” former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer asked Psaki with a chuckle. “In all seriousness, it speaks to the broader challenge you face everyday in getting his message out,” Pfeiffer continued. “You have this totally messed up information ecosystem, you have Republicans who are actively engaging in disinformation. After the speech, Kevin McCarthy went on Hannity and once again brought up the disproved burger lie. How are you thinking about how you navigate that on a day-to-day basis.” “It’s a challenge because last week there was a whole day . . . about whether or not the vice president’s books were being distributed through packages that were going at the shelters,” Psaki responded. “I mean it’s crazy, of course not. . . . Our focus so far has been on trying not to get distracted by sideshows that are attempts by Republicans to distract us. So whether it’s Dr. Seuss or even for a while it was school reopening — as if we were against school reopening — and that was even in Senator Scott’s speech last night.” Did you catch that? Scott’s entirely reasonable criticism of Democrats’ failure to challenge their teachers’-union benefactors on school reopening is equivalent to pedaling nonsense Daily Mail articles about Joe Biden trying to steal your cheeseburger. When right-wing political and entertainment figures spread conspiracy theories, they don’t just make everyone dumber and angrier, they hand their political opponents a shield to deflect real criticism.

  • Manchin Is ‘Very Uncomfortable’ with the Biden Agenda’s Price Tag

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), a moderate Democrat, said Wednesday he is becoming “very uncomfortable” with the rising cost of President Biden’s agenda. “It’s a lot of money, a lot of money,” Manchin told reporters. “That makes you very uncomfortable.” Manchin’s comments came after Biden unveiled the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan on Wednesday. Together with the $1.9 trillion COVID-response bill that Congress passed in March, as well as the $2.3 infrastructure plan that Biden has proposed, the president’s three plans would cost a sticker-shock-inducing $6 trillion, if passed. While Manchin has said he wants to pay for as much of Biden’s infrastructure package as possible because he doesn’t “know how much more debt” the country should incur, he has questioned whether raising taxes is the best way to fund the plan. “We’re at $28.2 trillion now, debt, so you have to be very careful. There’s a balance to be had here,” he said. He has previously said that he does not support Biden’s plan to hike the corporate tax rate to 28 percent and would instead favor 25 percent. On its own, the tax increase would not raise the roughly $4 trillion needed for Biden’s two proposals. “Are we going it be able to be competitive and be able to pay for what we need in the country? We’ve got to figure out what our needs are and maybe make some adjustments. Who knows?” Manchin said. Manchin’s opposition could prove troublesome for the bills’ future in the evenly divided Senate. Even if Democrats chose to pursue budget reconciliation as a path to passing the bill with a simple majority (instead of the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation), the measure would require support from every member of the Democratic caucus to advance.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    The turnaround we've witnessed over the past 13 months can best be described as amazing. Following the quickest bear market decline of at least 30% in the S&P 500's history, the benchmark index has responded by gaining 87% since hitting a bear market bottom on March 23, 2020.

  • Rudy Giuliani makes wild claims about FBI raid in interview with Tucker Carlson

    Rudy Giuliani appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday for a bizarre first television interview since his home and office were raided by the FBI early Wednesday morning. Giuliani is suspected of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act in connection with his dealings in Ukraine. Investigators seized electronic devices, but, according to Giuliani, not every electronic device. Giuliani has long claimed to have hard drives belonging to President Biden’s son, Hunter, which he says contain incriminating evidence. Giuliani claims to have offered the devices to the federal agents, but says they refused. Giuliani also attacked the Department of Justice, claiming that the investigators are the ones committing crimes. But investigators had been trying for some time to get these same warrants, but were blocked by senior Trump appointees at the DOJ. The fact is that warrants such as these require investigators to convince a judge that a crime has been committed and that obtaining the electronic devices will provide further proof.

  • Trump was pitched on founding a $15 billion 'conservative media powerhouse' called Trump Media Group

    Trump has for months considered starting his own digital media company, but was reportedly not taken with this idea.

  • Lawyer: Feds Got Into Rudy’s iCloud With ‘Covert Warrant’ While He Repped Trump in 2019

    Eduardo Munoz/ReutersA lawyer for former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said the Justice Department revealed on a Thursday conference call that the feds had penetrated Giuliani’s iCloud long before Wednesday’s search warrants were executed.“I was told about it today in a conference call with the [U.S.] Attorney’s office,” attorney Robert Costello, a longtime friend of Giuliani’s, told The Daily Beast on Thursday night. “They told me they obtained a ‘covert warrant’ for Giuliani’s iCloud account in ‘late 2019.’ They have reviewed this information for a year and a half without telling us or [fellow Trump-aligned attorney] Victoria Toensing.”During an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Thursday night, Giuliani himself briefly referenced the warrant to search his iCloud account. “In the middle of the impeachment defense, they invaded, without telling me, my iCloud,” the Trump confidant said. “They took documents that are privileged. And then they unilaterally decided what they could read and not read. So the prosecutors at the Justice Department spied on me.”The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday evening.It’s unclear what prosecutors may have obtained from the search of Giuliani’s iCloud account, but such accounts can store photos, text messages, emails, and a range of data from an Apple device’s applications, depending on the user’s settings.On Thursday evening, The New York Times reported that the search warrant served on Giuliani’s apartment this week was investigating possible violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act by the former New York mayor in connection with his successful attempts to have former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired from her job in Kyiv. The law mandates that Americans register with the Justice Department when seeking to lobby the U.S. on behalf of foreign principals.Asked by The Daily Beast on Thursday if the feds were looking for information on Giuliani’s seized devices regarding Yovanovitch, her ouster, and events leading up to it, Costello responded, “yes.”Giuliani spent much of the spring of 2019 engaged in a smear campaign against the former ambassador, according to evidence and testimony presented in Trump’s first impeachment trial. According to the Times, prosecutors are particularly interested in Giuliani’s conversations with former top Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, who had clashed with the U.S. envoy in Ukraine.The investigation of Giuliani reportedly grew out of the investigation into and charges against his former business associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who had hired Giuliani as a consultant to assist with their insurance venture, Fraud Guarantee.In a late 2019 indictment, prosecutors accused the two men of acting as conduits for illegal foreign campaign contributions to American politicians. As part of the effort, prosecutors said that Parnas urged a member of Congress, subsequently identified as Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), to assist in efforts to remove Yovanovitch as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The move, according to the indictment, was “conducted, at least in part, at the request of one or more Ukrainian government officials.”Lutsenko was one of those Ukrainian government officials mentioned in the 2019 indictment, NBC News reported at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Special Report-How Trump scored a big tax break for conserving a golf range

    When Donald Trump bought his seaside golf course in a wealthy Los Angeles suburb in 2002, he vowed to surround it with “some of the most beautiful houses in California." The denials infuriated Trump, who lobbied and litigated for eight years in a failed effort to reverse the geologists’ findings and secure development approvals, according to interviews with planners and geologists and a Reuters review of public records and court filings. Trump eventually abandoned a plan to build 16 homes and turned instead to the tax code to offset the lost profits - securing a $25 million tax deduction in exchange for a promise not to develop the land.

  • Many Republican voters agree with Biden - 'trickle-down economics' has failed, poll shows

    A majority of Americans support measures favored by President Joe Biden to substantially redistribute U.S. wealth, according to an Ipsos poll for Reuters released on Thursday, including tax hikes on the wealthy and a higher minimum wage. The national opinion poll also found that Republican voters were divided over the "trickle-down economics" championed by their party's leaders since President Ronald Reagan some 40 years ago. In his speech to Congress on Wednesday night, Biden attacked trickle-down economics as an idea that has never worked.

  • Voting groups fear Texas legislation will be even harsher than Georgia’s

    Local advocacy groups, big business and former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke are fighting a pair of Texas voting bills they brand as suppressive, each of which could pass the Republican-controlled legislature as soon as next week. Why it matters: Advocates say Texas' pending changes are worse than those that recently caused an uproar and boycotts in Georgia. The fight comes as the Texas population is rapidly growing and diversifying — and turning more Democratic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"So much of what we learned about Georgia, we learned after it was too late," O'Rourke told Axios. "In Texas, if there's anything positive about the situation, it's that we could still win this."Driving the news: Republicans have the political muscle to pass the provisions whenever they want. "Hands down something is going to get passed," Chris Hollins, a former Harris County clerk who opposes the bills, told Axios.Democrats and groups like Texas Freedom Network and the ACLU are ramping up the pressure. After seeing the outrage from big business over the Georgia bill, groups are trying to get major companies to speak out and force Republicans to back off.Texas is already considered to be one of the most restrictive voting states. It saw the highest voter turnout in 30 years in 2020 but came in 44th of the 50 states for turnout rate, according to data from Elect Project.What to watch: American Airlines and Dell Technologies have already come out against the bills.Advocates have been pressuring other Texas-based companies to get on board, and they expect to see more speak out in the coming days.Details: The bills in the Texas Senate and House would end 24-hour and drive-thru voting — options that were disproportionately used by voters of color last year, according to the Texas Civil Rights Project.They also would add criminal penalties for election officials who send out applications to vote by mail to voters who had not requested them and would provide more access for partisan poll watchers.The changes would especially impact more progressive Texas cities, the New York Times reported.The sweeping legislation has been pushed by Texas House Elections Committee Chairman Briscoe Cain — who drove to Pennsylvania to help the Trump campaign fight the 2020 election results.The state of play: The House bill — HB-6 — is already out of committee and could make it to the floor as soon as next week.The Senate bill — SB7 — was passed at the start of this month. It is now expected to be voted on in committee in the House as soon as Thursday evening after Cain brought it up at the last minute, Charlie Bonner, communications director for the nonpartisan advocacy group MOVE Texas, told Axios.Republicans also have a flurry of duplicative, piecemeal bills ready to roll if the bigger packages fail.The other side: Texas Republicans have pushed the legislation, saying that it will normalize voting across the state.In response to American Airlines' opposition to the Senate bill, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released a statement, saying, "The majority of Texas supports maintaining the integrity of our elections. ... Senate Bill 7 includes comprehensive reforms that will ensure voting in Texas is consistent statewide and secure."Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement: “Texas is protecting the number of early voting days, which is longer than allowed in states like New York and Delaware. And, we are extending hours for early voting.""Also, Texas ensures that voting by mail is protected from fraud, which is important."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden administration to take "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea

    The Biden administration will take a "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. Driving the news: Psaki said the administration has completed its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea. She did not elaborate on the findings, but suggested the administration would aim for a middle ground between former President Trump’s "grand bargain" and former President Obama’s "strategic patience" approach, AP noted. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: “Our goal remains the complete de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective,” Psaki told reporters on Air Force One, per AP. “Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience,” she said, per CNN. "Our policy calls for a calibrated practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK, and to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States are allies and deployed forces."Go deeper: South Korean president says Trump "beat around the bush and failed" on North KoreaMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free