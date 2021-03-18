Michael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Summer Meza
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Today in uncomfortable metaphors: former Trump fixer Michael Cohen says his old boss is in for some proctological discomfort.

The Washington Post reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's investigation into former President Donald Trump is heating up. Last month, Vance's office received Trump's tax records and began digging through the millions of pages of financial records from the past decade.

Including the Manhattan inquiry, the Post reports at least six ongoing investigations that could involve Trump, as well as 29 lawsuits in which he or one of his companies is named as a defendant.

"The sheer volume of these legal problems indicates that ... Trump has fallen to a point of historic vulnerability before the law," writes the Post. Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and longtime fixer who was convicted of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, seems to agree.

Cohen called Vance's investigation "a proctological exam of the highest order." "The level of review is unprecedented in Trump's corporate history," he said.

Previously, Cohen predicted the inquiry would end in jail time for the former president, saying Trump ought to start shopping for a "custom made jumpsuit" because "it does not look good for" him. Cohen has spoken with Vance's investigators seven times, but is not privy to all the specifics that may be found in Trump's financial documents. Read more about Trump's legal problems at The Washington Post.

More stories from theweek.com
Biden face-plants on evangelical outreach
Why the Atlanta spa shooting feels different
Jobless claims unexpectedly rise to 770,000

Recommended Stories

  • FBI releases new footage of pro-Trump mob attacking police at U.S. Capitol

    The FBI released new footage Thursday of Trump supporters attacking law enforcement personnel at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including scenes of one man trying to rip a gas mask off an officer and another who appears to punch an officer in the face.

  • Conviction, death penalty upheld of Oklahoman in beheading

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the murder conviction and death sentence of man in the beheading of a co-worker in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore. The court rejected claims that Alton Alexander Nolen, 36, was mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial in addition to improper jury selection, improper photographic evidence and prosecutorial misconduct. Nolen was convicted and sentenced to death in for the 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • 'Who's going to tell her?': Khloé Kardashian's bikini photo is raising Photoshop red flags - again

    "Either the proportions are out of whack or I'm drunk."

  • Sofia Vergara Gives Her Ripped Jeans a Wild Twist in a Leopard Print Sweater & the Chunkiest Sneakers

    The actress traded her usual heels for a more comfortable footwear choice.

  • Bride faces backlash over ‘disrespectful’ dinner menu at wedding: ‘Extremely rude and tacky’

    Nobody was on this bride's side when they heard what she served her mother-in-law.

  • Black Holes May Not Be Black. Or Even Holes.

    Their true nature could finally explain the origins of dark matter and fast radio bursts.

  • Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Terry Wright, 65, already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police arrested Wright on Wednesday after she entered the Office Depot in Texas City and said she would not cover her nose and mouth to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, police spokesman Cpl.

  • A Recent Dog Food Recall Expanded To Include Packages Treats And Bones

    No illnesses linked to the recall have been reported.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Why Juwan Howard has excelled as college coach when so many former NBA stars have failed

    Chris Mullin, Isiah Thomas, Clyde Drexler and others have tried their hand as college head coaches … and failed. So what is different about Juwan Howard at Michigan?

  • Anti-Asian hate hearing gets emotional: 'Congress sees you, we stand with you'

    Prominent Asian American lawmakers, scholars and advocates, including actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim, are testifying Thursday on the rise in hate crimes and discrimination against Asian Americans before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. The hearing follows a string of hate crimes against Asian Americans, as well as three shootings at Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday in which eight people were killed. Six of the victims were Asian women.

  • What you need to know about Matthew Calamari, the Trump employee of 40 years implicated by Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen alleged that longtime Trump Organization employee Matthew Calamari knew about a fraudulent scheme that would help Trump evade taxes.

  • Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence of a former Oklahoma police officer based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

  • Bimini Bon-Boulash: "Drag is political, it's an act of defiance"

    "Drag is reaching more people than ever - but that doesn’t mean we should dilute the original message."

  • How a Mexican town became paradise for thousands fleeing soul-destroying lockdowns

    Do you ever feel like you're locked in one of those moments where you're watching a world that's far away in time or distance unfurl through a screen, as though you're somehow not there? As Smooth Operator blares out of big speakers, Sade's inimitable 1984 lines – “we move in space with minimum waste and maximum joy” – seem like the mantra of the assembled. Close your eyes and you could almost be at a Balkan festival or on a Mediterranean beach, with sweat and seduction closing in fast. Tekio, a beach bar next to the Pocna Hotel, has a few dozen denizens on the chosen side of the rope drinking sparkling wine from ice buckets while on Playa Paraiso in front, 100-odd souls sit or sway, their Oxxo convenience store-branded coolers dipped into on occasions to pluck out a chilly Modelo. It's not really a crowd, there's plenty of distance between them all, strung out along the sand. The beach is called Paradise, certainly for the twenty-somethings here that's exactly where they've landed. A ragtag army of Canadians, Poles, Russians, Brazilians, Argentinians, Mexicans, Brits, Germans and, of course, Americans have all escaped. Their destination on the eastern side of the Yucatan Peninsula, with the Caribbean sea lapping, doesn't look like the freezing and depressing lockdown many left behind. Things are different here, but Covid has, as with everywhere else, changed everything. You can keep on dancing but that's just papering over the cracks. Certainly the last time I was in Mexico, swaying through Jalisco from Tequila to Guadalajara, my Spanish better but my manners and journalism far worse, what struck me was the carefree attitude – the smashed truckers stopping for implausible roadside margaritas, the pulsing clubs rammed, the people always so chilled. What Mexicans and the rest of us – shall we call them travellers, tourists, remote workers? – have in common in this: the more time I spend in Tulum watching and listening the more apparent it becomes that everyone is suffering differing levels of trauma. The hotel duty manager tells me when Tulum was locked down in spring 2020 and tourism banned he turned to his previous job, getting by as a jobbing mechanic to make ends meet. Cleaners tell me they couldn't feed their children. Taxi drivers and hospitality staffers have come from Tabasco, Campeche, Mexico City. They miss their families, but they need to earn, they say. Tulum's holiday pesos ripple through the entire country's economy. Mexican tourism was worth £18bn in 2019; that income halved in 2020.

  • Donald Trump's fortune fell by $700m during presidency

    Donald Trump’s net worth dropped by $700 million during his presidency, as the economy was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and his personal brand became damaged in the wake of the Capitol riot. While still wealthy, Mr Trump’s fortune is down from $3 billion when he became president to $2.3 billion when he left office, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But his finances could fall further still. The 74-year-old has at least $590 million in loans due for repayment in the next four years - more than half of which he personally guaranteed. And his vast property empire, which makes up three-quarters of his fortune, is losing value - worth 26 per cent less now than four years ago. To add to his concerns, Attorneys in New York are exploring possible banking, tax and insurance-related fraud committed by The Trump Organization, and a number of banks have said they will no longer work with him.

  • Daughter of senator identified as NYC racist rant suspect

    The suspect wanted for an ugly, racist rant in a New York City cab has come forward, and her identity is just as shocking as the hate she spewed.

  • Putin on Biden killer remark - 'takes one to know one'

    Vladimir Putin was speaking on television after Biden, in a U.S. network News interview that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations on Wednesday (March 17), said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer."I remember in my childhood, when we argued in the courtyard we used to say: it takes one to know one. And that's not a coincidence, not just a children's saying or joke," Putin said. "As he (Biden) said, we know each other personally. What would I reply to him? I would say: I wish you health. I wish you health. I say that without any irony or joke," he added.Biden also described Putin as having no soul, and said he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.Russia has dismissed that as unacceptable interference in its domestic affairs.The United States has said it is preparing new sanctions against Russia over an alleged hack and the alleged meddling in the 2020 election.Biden told ABC News "you'll see shortly" when asked what consequences Russia would face for its alleged behavior.

  • 12 Republicans voted against honoring the Capitol Police and others that defended the Capitol during the riot

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an insurrection.