Michael Cohen: Senate 'subpoenas' Trump's former lawyer to force testimony before Congress

The Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenad Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to compel him to testify before the committee next month, CNN reports.

The subpoenas come as a part of the committee's ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, and follow after Cohen was sentenced last month to three years in prison for several felonies including campaign finance violations, lying to Congress, and financial misdeeds.

Cohen had also been expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee next month, but postponed that appearance citing "ongoing threats against his family" from Mr Trump and his current attorney Rudy Giuliani.

"Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr Cohen's continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr Cohen's appearance will be postponed to a later date," Lanny Davis, Cohen's attorney, said in a statement. "Mr. Cohen wishes to thank Chairman Cummings for allowing him to appear before the House Oversight Committee and looks forward to testifying at the appropriate time".

That postponement has led to democrats in that committee — newly in power after taking control of the House during the 2018 midterm elections — to consider whether to subpoena Cohen before he reports to prison next month.

The Senate Intelligence Committee refused to comment on its reported subpoena when contacted by The Independent for confirmation.

Cohen was previously viewed as the president's right hand man, and pleaded guilty to having made a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who has claimed she had an affair with Mr Trump over a decade ago.

Mr Trump has denied having had an affair with Daniels, and the two have been involved in a lenthy legal battle.