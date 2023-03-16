Michael Cohen Serves Up Cautionary Tale For Trump's New Attorney

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer, warned 45′s new lawyer Joe Tacopina that “he may find himself like the rest of” the lawyers who used to represent Trump.

Cohen testified again on Wednesday to a Manhattan grand jury that’s investigating hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels on Trump’s behalf.

Cohen, who weighed in on Tacopina’s heated interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Tuesday, told Joy Reid that the interview didn’t benefit Trump or Tacopina as the attorney’s statements were challenged “with facts.”

“And if he doesn’t watch himself, he may find himself like the rest of us,” said Cohen, who went to prison following a guilty plea for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

“Myself, [John] Eastman, [Christina] Bobb and Rudy Giuliani – and a whole slew of other attorneys that have found themselves in trouble thanks to dear old Donald.”

Cohen, earlier in the interview, ripped Trump’s new attorney and said he’s “playing to a party of one.”

“He’s an absolute disgrace to the profession of law,” Cohen said.

He added: “You’re right, I do know [Trump] certainly a whole lot better than Joe Tacopina. What I will tell you, emphatically, is what Joe is doing right now is he’s playing to a party of one and that’s Donald Trump. He will say the most ludicrous nonsense that you can say because that’s what Donald wants to hear.”

(H/T Mediaite)

