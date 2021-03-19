Michael Cohen should stay in home confinement for 9 more months, prosecutors say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Sommerfeldt and Stephen Rex Brown, New York Daily News
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — Michael Cohen must serve home confinement until Nov. 22, 2021, prosecutors say, rejecting arguments made by Donald Trump’s former fixer that he should already be done with his sentence for campaign finance violations, lying to Congress and other crimes.

Cohen sued in December, claiming that his sentence should be trimmed because of Trump’s criminal justice reform. Good behavior and participation in prison programs should have resulted in him already having completed his sentence, Cohen argued.

In new filings made public Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Rovner wrote that many of the programs Cohen completed behind bars, such as Drug Education: Freedom from Drugs, Health/Fitness, Victim Impact and Business Startup, did not count as credit toward his sentence for technical reasons related to Bureau of Prisons policy.

Cohen said it was “disgraceful” that prosecutors had waited the maximum 60 days to respond to his lawsuit.

“My only hope is that the court does not permit the BOP and government to do what they so frequently do, which is running out the clock,” Cohen said.

“I should have been off of home confinement in January.”

Cohen, who flipped on Trump after serving as his right-hand man for years, has recently met with prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office in connection with a criminal probe of the Trump Organization.

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Christie joins Mets' board of directors under Cohen

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has joined the board of directors of the New York Mets. Christie, 58, was New Jersey's governor from January 2010 to January 2018. Jeanne Melino also joined the Mets board under new owner Steve Cohen, and New York said Friday she will be hired by the team as senior vice president of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation.

  • Baby Boilers 2? Purdue leaning on Fab 4 for tourney run

    Jaden Ivey grew up with high expectations. Yes, fans started talking about The Baby Boilers, Part 2, the sequel to Purdue's incredible freshmen in 2007-08. Only they hope to edit the final scene with one, long run at an NCAA Tournament being played exclusively in Indiana.

  • Prosecutors question ex-wife of the son of Trump Organization CFO

    A spokesperson for Jennifer Weisselberg said criminal investigators with the Manhattan District Attorney's office began questioning her in December, and investigators with a New York Attorney General's office civil probe interviewed her in September

  • NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry

    Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was interviewed on Friday for an eighth time by New York prosecutors investigating the former president's finances. Cohen met with investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office amid a swirl of new activity in the the criminal inquiry, including fresh subpoenas and face-to-face meetings with key witnesses. Afterward, Cohen told reporters he had a “comprehensive meeting" with prosecutors, offering them his full cooperation.

  • Do you know where your pandemic flight credits are?

    U.S. travelers are holding an estimated $10 billion in outstanding flight vouchers.

  • Biden postpones event promoting Covid relief in Atlanta to meet with Asian American leaders

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had originally planned to travel to Atlanta Friday as part of his “Help is Here” tour.

  • With Trump Gone, Republicans Can Finally Come Together to Attack Democrats

    James Devaney/GettyFor more than four years, Republicans on Capitol Hill woke up every morning in the knowledge that, whatever they did, Donald Trump could turn their entire day upside down with a single tweet.Now, with a far more predictable and laconic president, GOP lawmakers who spent years miraculously not having seen the latest tweet or just having no comment are once again finding their voice.Just take Wednesday morning.House Republicans held a press conference criticizing President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. Meanwhile, 40 lawmakers signed a joint letter to the White House accusing the administration of “unlawful” moves at the border.These GOP messaging ploys warranted cameras, news articles, and prime placement in the Beltway’s most-read newsletters. And instead of ducking questions about the latest Trump outrage, Republicans were on the offensive, lambasting Biden at every opportunity.Most Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill thought Trump would still drive the daily news cycles from Mar-a-Lago. But two months removed from office, the ex-president is locked out of the White House and, maybe more importantly, his Twitter account. On top of losing his favorite medium, he’s largely avoided interviews, save a Fox News interview he did by phone on Tuesday and another Fox interview in February. When he does weigh in, it’s through his personal office—almost always to settle political scores, not to shape the policy discussion.That doesn’t mean Trump isn’t still the leader of the GOP. It will take years for Republicans to shake Trump—if they ever do. But in the halls of Congress, where reporters once hounded GOP lawmakers to respond to Trump’s latest unhinged missive, there is now a news void. And Republicans can already feel it.“I get more airtime than I used to,” Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), a top-ranking Republican in the chamber, said Trump’s tweets “absolutely” used to suck the air out of the room. “It would happen regularly,” he said.Senate Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill After Shambolic All-Night DebateCornyn added that Republicans don’t have to respond as much to tweets. “So I guess, in that sense, it’s a little bit easier,” he said. “But it's always a hard thing to do when you have 50 diverse and independent individuals.”Those 50 GOP senators Cornyn referenced are a fractious bunch—an often unruly collection of big personalities in a small room. But, being in the minority, it’s far easier to coalesce against the opposition’s policies rather than rallying behind your own. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) argued recent Democratic considerations, like changing the legislative filibuster, would “get us all unified on a message.”“Probably our most important message person right now is either Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi,” Blunt said. “Because that's what's going to produce the unifying message for us.”The reality of a political space absent Trump, however, isn’t entirely positive. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) spoke on Wednesday about the need for Republicans to not become complacent as just an opposition party.“When it comes to the two biggest issues, health care and climate, we've got to be offering solutions,” Braun said. “And if we don't do that, I think we'll be outmaneuvered again.”A GOP Senate aide also described to The Daily Beast the dual sides of Trump’s messaging. He may have had a boundless ability to derail their best-laid plans—but he also had an unparalleled ability to vault anything to the top of the national conversation. When that aligned with the congressional GOP’s agenda, it was a powerful force multiplier. When it didn’t, which was often, it was a major headache.This GOP aide added that the party now has more control over its agenda—and it doesn’t have to allow for chaos.That chaos seemed to take over most days of the Trump presidency, but take just one day as an example. On June 9, 2020, Senate Republicans planned to spend the afternoon talking about a sweeping conservation bill and a GOP version of police reform legislation in response to George Floyd’s death. They’d lined up a succession of floor speeches, plus talking points on police reform for when GOP leaders went before reporters for their weekly press conference.But Trump had other plans. That morning, he tweeted a conspiracy theory that an elderly man, brutally assaulted on tape by police in Buffalo during a protest, was somehow linked to “antifa.” Trump’s comment became the news. And as much as Republicans wanted press for their conservation bill, a top election year priority for some senators, as well as their police legislation, no one wanted to touch Trump’s tweet.“I don’t comment on the tweets,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told reporters, echoing most of his colleagues. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), at the time the majority leader, also wanted no part of it. The GOP police reform legislation and their conservation bill—The Great American Outdoors Act—did not receive much ink that day.Not having to worry about Trump’s erratic behavior and words does not mean, however, that Republicans have mastered communications.In fact, Democrats don’t seem to think the GOP has improved its messaging much at all in Trump’s absence.“With Trump, it was chaos,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a progressive who often makes the rounds on Fox News. “But there was still an energy and passion behind it. Whereas now, I think there's kind of a void.”Khanna pointed to the GOP response to Biden’s signature achievement so far: the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.Republicans have struggled to find a convincing line of opposition to the popular legislation. They’ve argued it both doesn’t do enough, and does too much. They’ve argued it was too partisan, while acting in a completely partisan manner themselves—flatly opposing direct stimulus that Trump himself supported.As Khanna said Wednesday, “I think they miscalculated.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • L.A. County sheriff talks about 'lessons learned' after Tiger Woods crash

    L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that Tiger Woods did not receive special treatment after he crashed his SUV last month.

  • Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam

    A former University of California, Los Angeles men's soccer coach was sentenced to eight months behind bars Friday for pocketing $200,000 in bribes to help applicants get into the school as bogus athletic recruits. Jorge Salcedo told the judge that he joined in the college admissions bribery scheme because he was desperate for cash after buying a house his family couldn't afford. Salcedo said he takes complete responsibility for his actions that have destroyed the life he knew.

  • Mila Kunis Is Unrecognizable as a Heroin Addict in New ‘Four Good Days’ Trailer

    The movie lands in theaters on April 30.

  • Joe Biden Announces U.S. Will Hit His Promised 100M Vaccinations Tomorrow — In Just 58 Days

    On December 8 2020, then-President-elect Joe Biden made a promise to the American people to administer 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in his first 100 days in office. According to an announcement from the president on Thursday, the country will make the mark with 32 days to spare. “Before I took office,” wrote Biden […]

  • Some People Report a Metallic Taste in Their Mouth After the COVID-19 Vaccine - but Why?

    After getting the COVID-19 vaccine, certain symptoms are common. In clinical trials, 84 percent of people who received the Pfizer vaccine reported a reaction at the injection site, and 63 percent experienced fatigue.

  • Foreigners in their own country: Asian Americans at State Department confront discrimination

    Hundreds of people of color are handed "assignment restrictions" due to concerns over split loyalties or being susceptible to foreign influence.

  • Report: Rockets hope to trade future draft assets for ‘foundation piece’

    While the Rockets have collected numerous draft assets for future years, they may not end up making many of those picks.

  • UK's Johnson says Indian government not behind vaccine supply delay

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a delay in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute in India to Britain was due to technical issues and not because of any intervention by the Indian government. "I want to thank the Serum Institute of India for their heroic role in producing huge quantities of vaccine," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street in response to a question about whether there was "vaccine nationalism" at play on the Indian side. "There is a delay ... as there is very frequently in vaccine rollout programmes," he said.

  • US ratchets up pressure on Chinese telecom firms

    Three firms face a possible ban from US for being "aligned to Communist China" regulators claim.

  • Piers Morgan lashes out at Gayle King, calls her Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'PR mouthpiece'

    The comments come after King shared details of a call she had with the duke and duchess following their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance’s probe into Trump’s taxes is heating up

    With former President Donald Trump’s tax returns finally in hand, a team of New York prosecutors led by a newly hired former mob-buster is sending out fresh subpoenas and meeting face-to-face with key witnesses, scrutinizing Trump's business practices in granular detail.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.