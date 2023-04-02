Michael Cohen on the Trump criminal indictment

Associated Press

Despite a string of injuries and absences, the Los Angeles Kings are on the cusp of wrapping up another trip to the postseason. Pheonix Copley made 25 saves, Sean Durzi, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala scored, and the Kings created separation in the Pacific Division standings with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Durzi scored at 11:45 of the second period thanks to a deflection that left an open goal, and Grundstrom stole the puck from Brandon Tanev and beat Martin Jones glove side with 14:38 remaining to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.