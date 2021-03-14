Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

Tom Porter
·3 min read
michael cohen
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court, in New York. More than two weeks after Donald Trump left the White House, federal prosecutors in New York have not revived the campaign finance investigation that dogged his presidency and sent his former attorney Michael Cohen to prison, according to several people familiar with the case. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

  • Michael Cohen, in a tweet, hinted his series of interviews with prosecutors spelled trouble for Trump.

  • Cohen has reportedly been interviewed seven times by prosecutors from the Manhattan DA's office.

  • Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, was jailed for campaign finance crimes and lying to Congress.

Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, in a tweet, hinted that his recent interviews with Manhattan's district attorney spell trouble for his former boss.

In the tweet Saturday, Cohen shared a report in which former US attorney Joyce Vance was quoted telling MSNBC's Ali Velshi that Cohen's multiple recent interviews with Manhattan DA prosecutors is "not good news" for Trump.

Vance is a legal expert who served as US attorney for the northern district of Alabama. She is not related to Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance.

In the interview Saturday morning, Joyce Vance commented on why, according to recent reports, the Manhattan district attorney had interviewed Cohen seven times.

"Michael Cohen can explain a lot of the evidence the Manhattan DA has in hand," Vance said. "He may have been around a lot of the transactions, he may be able to look at the underlying taxes and tell them, who was in the room. He can help guide them to the best evidence and help them understand transactions that may have been criminal conduct."

Vance added: "The fact that he's been there seven times and is rumored to be going back for an eighth time is not good news for Trump."

The Manhattan district attorney has ramped up his investigation into Trump in recent weeks. The criminal inquiry focussed on establishing whether the Trump Organization, the umbrella company for Trump's businesses, committed tax, insurance, and other financial crimes.

In February, theinvestigation won a key legal victory when the Supreme Court threw out Trump's attempt to deny them access to the tax returns and other financial records he has long shielded from public view.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, alleging that the investigation is politically motivated.

Cohen was formerly one of the most trusted members of Trump's inner circle. Their relationship soured when Cohen came under investigation by federal prosecutors for organizing hush-money payments to women who said they'd had affairs with Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and lying to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Moscow.

He was sentenced to prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to the crimes, and in a tell-all memoir released last summer, described his former boss as a "racist, conman and a cheat."

Cohen told Yahoo News last year that Trump could face possible tax fraud charges if his financial dealings ever came to light.

At the time, The White House, in response said Cohen's history of lying was extensive.

