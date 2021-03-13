Michael Cohen tweets story warning that his meetings with DA are ‘not good news’ for Trump

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen implied that bad news may be in store for his former boss (AFP via Getty Images)

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen appeared to imply on Saturday that bad news is headed for his former boss.

Quoting a legal expert on MSNBC, Cohen retweeted a story on Twitter that his many meetings with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance were “not good news for #Trump.”

Mr Vance has been investigating the Trump Organization for possible financial crimes since 2018. Recently, Cohen has had seven meetings with the Manhattan DA, and has reportedly been invited to an eighth – a sign that Donald Trump may be indicted soon, analysts have suggested.

“The fact that he’s been there seven times and is rumoured to be going back for an eighth time is not good news for Trump,” said Joyce Vance , the legal expert Cohen quoted.

Ms Vance was the US Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2009 to 2017, and specialised in fraud cases. (She is not related to Cyrus Vance.)

“Michael Cohen can explain a lot of the evidence the Manhattan DA has in hand," Ms Vance told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi . "He may have been around a lot of the transactions, he may be able to look at the underlying taxes and tell them who was in the room. He can help guide them to the best evidence and help them understand transactions that may have been criminal conduct."

The Manhattan DA is investigating whether Mr Trump or his company committed tax fraud, insurance fraud or falsification of business records.

Other experts have said they expect indictments soon as well. John Dean , the former White House counsel who testified against President Nixon, said he knew “from personal experience” that the DA would not hold so many meetings with Mr Cohen unless it was planning to bring charges.

“It is only a matter of how many days until DA Vance indicts Donald & Co,” Mr Dean tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Mr Vance’s office won a huge victory when the US Supreme Court allowed it to obtain millions of pages of Mr Trump’s tax returns, business records, and documents from his accountants.

Mr Cohen called the ruling a “holy grail.”

