Michael Corrigan: HB 7053 would destroy tourism in Jacksonville and the state

The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival returns to Fernandina Beach on the first weekend in May. A bill currently making its way through the Florida House would overhaul funding of Visit Florida, the state's tourism marketing agency, which promotes everything from local festivals to the state itself.

Florida is creating jobs and in recent years has seen both a record-breaking budget surplus and record-breaking growth. But now legislators are trying to take away a critical investment in our state by completely defunding Visit Florida, the state’s destination marketing organization. House Bill 7053 (HB 7053) is not only a direct attack on one of our state’s strongest and most foundational industries, but also a brilliantly bad piece of legislation.

If signed into law, HB 7053 would effectively destroy tourism in our state and eliminate the local destination marketing organizations that help the many small and mid-sized businesses that rely on visitors and on tourism investments. Jacksonville isn’t made up of world-renowned attractions and experiences — it’s made up of locally owned businesses that don’t have the budget to market themselves.

The bill also strips away local control of generated tourist development taxes by taking $75 million in locally generated taxes away from counties to be spent in Tallahassee at the discretion of legislators. And what’s worse, the bill would require a referendum vote every six years, ensuring that any local tourism promotion organization, arts and cultural organization, museum, zoo and sporting event — would be in danger of losing their funding every six years.

Our state and our communities rely on tourism.

Every dollar Visit Florida spends marketing our state yields a return on investment of $3.27. There is an average of 22 million overnight and day trippers who visit the Jacksonville area during the year bringing a total economic impact of $3.8 billion. That’s an impact of $10.4 million every day. Visitors like this are the reason Florida doesn’t have a state income tax.

Visitors walk along Main Street at The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

On top of that, without visits to our state, Florida residents would have to pay an additional $1,500 annually in taxes. In addition to that, each household in Jacksonville would have to pay $700 more in county taxes.

Visitors have hundreds of choices of where they can go and we need Visit Florida and our local tourism promotion organizations to help remind them that Florida remains one of the best places to live, work and play.

Investing in our state’s tourism industry matters. If our legislators want to usher in a new recession for the state, and want job losses in hotels, restaurants and attractions, then they should vote “yes” on HB 7053. But if they want Florida to remain a beacon for visitors, and to continue to experience record-breaking economic health, job creation and tourism growth, I encourage them to vote “no” on HB 7053 and help us protect our state’s tourism-reliant economy.

Michael Corrigan is the president and CEO of Visit Jacksonville, former Jacksonville City Council president and a former state constitutional tax collector for Duval County.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

