Michael Cummins pleads guilty in one of Tennessee's worst mass murders, will get life in prison

A Sumner County man who killed eight people in one of Tennessee’s worst mass murders will not face the death penalty after pleading guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Michael Cummins will face life in prison without the chance for parole.

Cummins, 30, was set to face trial this year for bludgeoning to death multiple people, including a 12-year-old girl, who were found across three crime scenes in a gruesome mass killing that shocked the tiny town of Westmoreland in 2019.

Among the victims were his mother, father and uncle, along with his uncle's girlfriend and her mother and 12-year-old daughter. Their bodies were all found in a home on a wooded country road near the Kentucky border.

Police found the body of a neighbor in another home nearby, and later linked Cummins to the death of an eighth person — a man whose headless body was found outside a burned cabin.

Michael Cummins seen here in court in 2019. Cummins on Wednesday pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder. He will face life in prison without the chance of parole.

Cummins' grandmother, Mary Sue Hosale, was the sole survivor of the attack but was badly injured. She died last year due to multiple health issues.

Cummins had a lengthy criminal record and a history of violent mental health issues. Years earlier he had tried to commit suicide multiple times while in custody.

After the slayings in April 2019, Cummins ran from the family home in Westmoreland and was captured after an hours-long manhunt in which he was shot by police during his arrest.

The state of Tennessee later announced it would pursue the death penalty.

Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley speaking before Judge Dee David Gay said the life without parole is the proper sentence.

The judge agreed.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials at the time called it the state's deadliest homicide event in at least 20 years. They brought in additional mental health support for the first responders who saw the carnage at the crime scenes.

The eight victims were:

David Carl Cummins, 51

Clara Jane Cummins, 44

Charles Edward Hosale, 45

Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, 43

Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, 12

Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, 64

Shirley B. Fehrle, 69

John Fox Dunn, 63

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michael Cummings pleads guilty in one of Tennessee's worst killings