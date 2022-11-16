Michael Flynn must testify in Georgia election interference investigation, judge says

A Florida judge on Tuesday ordered former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn to testify in a Georgia grand jury’s probe into the 2020 election.

Sarasota County Circuit Judge Charles Roberts found that Flynn was a “material and necessary witness” in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into interference in Georgia’s 2020 election and ordered him to appear before a special grand jury on Nov. 22.

As Flynn is a resident of Florida, Willis needed approval from a Florida judge to compel the former national security adviser’s testimony in the Georgia probe.

Flynn sought to avoid the subpoena, claiming he was not a “necessary or material witness” and that the probe generally could not subpoena Florida witnesses as a civil inquiry.

However, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has previously declared the Fulton County investigation to be a criminal proceeding, a decision that Roberts honored.

Several major GOP figures, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), have unsuccessfully attempted to avoid testifying in the Fulton County probe.

After hearing from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Tuesday, the special grand jury is set to hear from former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday and Graham on Thursday, according to CNN.

