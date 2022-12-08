Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe

38
KATE BRUMBACK
·2 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get out of appearing before the panel. But a judge in Florida last month said he must testify and an appeals court earlier this week declined to stay that order while Flynn's appeal was pending.

Flynn could be one of the final witnesses the panel hears from as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who's leading the investigation, has said she wants to wrap up the the special grand jury soon. The grand jurors have already questioned a number of other high-profile Trump associates, including former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Because Flynn lives outside Georgia, Willis had to ask a judge where he lives in Florida to order him to appear. She explained in paperwork filed with the court that Flynn is a “necessary and material witness” for the investigation.

In an interview on a right-wing cable news channel in mid-December 2020, Flynn said Trump “could take military capabilities” and place them in swing states and “basically re-run an election in each of those states,” Willis wrote in a petition seeking to compel his testimony.

Flynn also met at the White House on Dec. 18, 2020, with Trump, attorney Sidney Powell and others associated with the Trump campaign for a meeting that, according to news reports, “focused on topics including invoking martial law, seizing voting machines, and appointing Powell as special counsel to investigate the 2020 election,” Willis wrote.

And he attended meetings in November 2020 at the South Carolina home of conservative attorney Lin Wood. Willis wrote that Wood said in a television interview that they met to look into possible ways to influence the election results in Georgia and elsewhere. Wood has said that he testified before the special grand jury last month.

Special grand juries in Georgia operate behind closed doors and are generally used to investigate complex cases with many witnesses. They can compel evidence and subpoena testimony from witnesses, but they cannot issue indictments. Once its investigation is complete, a special grand jury can recommend action, but it remains up to the district attorney to decide whether to then seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.

Recommended Stories

  • The rental where Ivanka and Jared have been living in Miami hitting the market: report

    Moving on out.

  • US Navy quashes Nancy Pelosi arrest rumor

    An article claims the US Navy's Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps arrested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on charges of "treason and seditious conspiracy." But the military branch says the allegation is false, and the website that originated the rumor regularly publishes made-up stories under the guise of satire."JAG Charges Nancy Pelosi with Treason, Seditious Conspiracy," says a December 3, 2022 headline from Real Raw News.The article says: "The United States Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps

  • First on Fox: Trump-aligned super PAC has $55 million in the bank as 2024 presidential campaign gets underway

    The leading super PAC aligned with former President Donald Trump is sitting on $55 million in its coffers as the 2024 presidential election cycle gets underway

  • A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill

    "I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.

  • Kentucky Gov. Beshear criticizes Trump, gently knocks Biden

    Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, of Kentucky, criticized former President Donald Trump for dining with a white nationalist and gently distanced himself from current President Joe Biden as he tries to make own way in his 2023 bid for reelection in his Republican-dominated state. Beshear filed for reelection this week, having drawn a crowded field of GOP challengers in a race that will be closely watched nationally, coming the year before the next presidential election. The race has been pegged as the Democratic Governors Association’s top priority next year, but Beshear said he intends to make the election about the needs of Kentuckians.

  • Another Florida voter fraud case dismissed. Miami judge rejects statewide prosecutor

    A Miami judge has tossed out another voter fraud case brought by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ elections police, the third case to fall apart since the governor announced the arrests.

  • RNC Chair McDaniel says 'Twitter Files' release is 'tip of the iceberg,' calls for GOP unity ahead of 2024

    RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel discusses Twitter's efforts to "suppress" information related to the 2020 presidential election and discusses the future of the GOP and winning elections.

  • Twitter’s fired janitors and office beds are being investigated by San Francisco officials

    San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said Tuesday that he will look into the loss of Twitter janitors’ jobs, which appears to be in violation of San Francisco law. The contractor that employed them is set to be replaced by another contractor that Twitter would not disclose to the union, according to Olga Miranda, president of the union local. Twitter then moved up the janitors’ last day on the job to Monday, she said.

  • QAnon-inspired coup attempt in Germany was led by a prince, officials say. Who is he?

    He has a “disdain for democracy” and a “naive belief in childish conspiracy theories,” one history professor said.

  • Wallis declares victory in Assembly District 47 race; Holstege weighing recount request

    "I’m excited to get to Sacramento right away and represent all constituents of our district," Wallis said Thursday morning.

  • Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect (or Even Understand) the Constitution

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyThe “revelation” that former President Donald Trump supports the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution—if that’s what it takes to make him president again—is hardly worthy of the name.Trump’s comment—which he posted to Truth Social on Saturday and vehemently denied on Monday—is a slightly more explicit rejection of constitutional constraints than he’s ventured in the past. But it’s perfectly in line with his longstanding opposition t

  • Trump asks U.S. appeals court to block civil Jan. 6 lawsuits

    Donald Trump should be immune from civil lawsuits over last year's siege on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, a lawyer for the former president told a federal appeals court on Wednesday. Trump attorney Jesse Binnall told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that Trump is immune from the lawsuits because he was acting as president in his impassioned remarks to supporters, using the "bully pulpit" to comment on outside events.

  • Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'

    Clicking a user's blue tick used to display a message saying the account was "notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."

  • Trump hosts Mar-a-Lago event with prominent QAnon, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist

    Former President Trump hosted a prominent QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist at his Mar-A-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday night, just two weeks after his much-criticized dinner with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Liz Crokin, a former journalist and celebrity gossip writer now associated with far-right conspiracy theories, spoke at a fundraiser intended to…

  • QAnon Followers Are Arguing if the Beatles Were Involved in Witchcraft and Child Sacrifice

    Followers of the fringe movement think Paul is dead, John was assassinated by communists, and that the group normalized child sacrifice

  • Legal Pressure Is Rising for Sam Bankman-Fried. It Isn’t Just FTX’s Collapse.

    Prosecutors are looking at whether the former exchange CEO manipulated the market for Terra, a crypto that collapsed this year, according to a report.

  • Trump is on a 'losing streak': attorney on NY verdict

    STORY: He is on a major losing streak," said attorney Mitchell Epner of Rottenberg Lipman Rich, P.C. in New York. "He is facing not only the guilty (verdict) for the Trump Organization, all of his attempts to stand in the way of the special counsel moving forward in the criminal investigation with regard to the Mar-a-Lago documents have been pushed aside. That case is going to move forward. The investigation by Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney down in Georgia, is moving forward. They've been able to get Mark Meadows to have to testify. Senator Lindsey Graham has had to testify. This is the part in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' where they take a look out and they see the entire Bolivian army arrayed against them."Following Tuesday's verdict, the New York state judge set a sentencing date for Jan. 13. The Trump Organization - which operates hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world - faces up to $1.6 million in fines over the conviction.The company had pleaded not guilty. Trump himself was not charged in the case."Nobody's going to jail," said Epner. "On January 13th, the question will just be one of dollars and cents. How much does the judge sentence the Trump Organization to pay in fines? And I do not think that the Trump Organization really will suffer, whether that's the maximum $1.6 million or some lesser amount. I'm certain that with all of the legal fees that they've paid, they've paid way more than that amount of money in defending the case. This has never been about the fine."While the fine is not expected to be material for a company of the Trump Organization's size, the conviction by a jury could complicate its ability to do business by spooking lenders and partners.

  • Donald Trump Poses For Photo With Conspiracy Theorist At Mar-A-Lago

    This comes after the widely condemned dinner he held at his Florida home for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

  • Trump Organization Guilty Verdict Inspires Twitters Users To New Heights Of Snark

    In the process, #TrumpCrimeFamily became a trending term.

  • Trump Claims Immunity Over ‘Burn Congress Down’ Hypothetical

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyer argued that presidential immunity would protect him from lawsuits even if he had urged his supporters to “burn Congress down” while in office. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working?