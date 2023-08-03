Michael Forbes, Tanner’s, Little Caesars: KC area restaurants with health violations

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Michael Forbes Bar & Grille, 128 W. 63rd St., had 11 critical violations during a routine July 22 inspection. It had four during an Aug. 1 follow-up inspection.

Little Caesars, 8700 Blue Ridge Blvd., had 10 violations during a routine July 31 inspection.

The Spot Kansas City, 2010 Vine St., had nine critical violations during a July 19 routine inspection. It had none in a July 31 follow-up inspection.

Fogo De Chao, 222 W. 47th St., had nine critical violations during a routine Aug. 1 inspection.

Cafe Reflections, 7016 Troost Ave., had eight critical violations during a routine July 28 inspection. It had one during an Aug. 2 follow-up inspection.

Anton’s, 1610 Main St., had seven critical violations during a routine July 26 inspection.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee, had 10 violations during a July 31 routine inspection.

The Other Place, 16590 W. 135th St., Olathe, had nine violations during a July 26 routine inspection.

Pancho’s Mexican Food, 8695 Bluejacket, Lenexa, had nine violations during a July 25 inspection following a complaint.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1850 E. Santa Fe Drive, Gardner, had seven violations during July 28 routine inspection.