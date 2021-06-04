Michael Gove alerted by Covid app after Champions League trip

Michael Gove

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has been notified via the NHS app that he has come into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

The senior Conservative had recently returned from Portugal after supporting Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Instead of self isolating for 10 days, Mr Gove will take daily Covid tests as part of a pilot scheme designed to measure testing effectiveness.

The exercise is aimed at finding safe alternatives to self-isolation.

After being alerted by the app on Thursday, Mr Gove had to leave a virtual summit with Boris Johnson and leaders of the devolved nations.

Mr Gove had been meeting the first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland with the prime minister to discuss ways of recovering from the pandemic.

A spokesman for Mr Gove said: "He has followed Covid-19 regulations and guidance at all times and will continue to do so."