Michael Gove blamed for orchestrating No 10 aide's departure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tony Diver
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Multiple Whitehall sources told this newspaper that Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, had masterminded Oliver Lewis&#x002019;s dramatic departure from Downing Street&#xa0; - Reuters
Multiple Whitehall sources told this newspaper that Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, had masterminded Oliver Lewis’s dramatic departure from Downing Street - Reuters

Michael Gove has been accused of orchestrating the removal of the Prime Minister's chief adviser on the Union in an attempt to retain his position at the heart of Government.

Multiple Whitehall sources told this newspaper that Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, had masterminded Oliver Lewis’s dramatic departure from Downing Street on Friday after becoming concerned he was being sidelined by the Prime Minister.

Mr Lewis, a close ally of Dominic Cummings, resigned from his job as head of Number 10’s Union Unit after just two weeks in the post, following a bitter power struggle with Mr Gove’s supporters that made his position “untenable”, sources claimed.

It is alleged that Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s fiancee, and Henry Newman, another Downing Street adviser, accused Mr Lewis of briefing newspapers that Mr Gove’s influence was waning because had lost his responsibility for managing relations with the EU to Lord Frost.

Both deny that claim, but it is understood that Mr Johnson did summon Mr Lewis on Thursday to rebuke him for speaking to journalists, something Mr Lewis denies.

Mr Gove’s brief was reduced this week to Union issues and civil service reform after Lord Frost, the architect of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, was appointed as a Cabinet minister for EU matters.

It came after Mr Lewis replaced Luke Graham, a Gove supporter and former Tory MP, as head of the Union Unit a fortnight ago. Sources said Mr Gove believed Mr Lewis was also trying to remove responsibility for the Government's Union strategy from his brief, weakening his role in government.

“The people implementing the policy were moving from the Cabinet Office [Mr Gove’s department] to Number 10,” a source said.

“You’ve got Henry Newman trying to wrest control back. Michael appeared to have his wings clipped a bit by Frost’s movement in, and he appeared to have his wings clipped again two weeks ago with Oliver taking over.”

A different Whitehall source said Mr Gove had disagreed with the new Union strategy designed by Mr Lewis, and had used Mr Newman in Downing Street to block it by forcing his resignation.

“If you have differing views from Henry Newman and others who are going into Number 10, who are of the same Union view as Michael Gove, you have then got a clash because for Oliver to do his job effectively, he would need to almost overrule Michael,” the source said..

“If you have got lots of Goveites running Number 10, that becomes more difficult.”

Other sources painted the dispute as a battle between Mr Gove, Ms Symonds and Mr Newman in one camp, and supporters of Mr Cummings in another. “Some of the stuff about Carrie was totally unfair and felt quite sexist to me,” a Whitehall source said.

Mr Newman is a close friend of the Prime Minister’s fiancee, and was appointed to Downing Street this week alongside Baroness Finn, Mr Gove’s former girlfriend and another friend of Ms Symonds.

Mr Lewis is a close ally of Dominic Cummings, having worked with him at the Vote Leave campaign.

Remaining officials who supported Mr Cummings in Government are now understood to be considering their position in expectation that they “could be next”, after Mr Lewis’s resignation and and the departure of Mr Cummings and Lee Cain, Mr Johnson’s former director of communications, who were forced out at the end of last year.

A source close to Mr Gove strongly denied that he had any hand in Mr Lewis’s departure, insisting that he was “shocked” when he heard the news that the advisor had resigned and had not previously disagreed with him over Union policy.

“That is categorically untrue. Michael has not done that at all,” the source said. “They were working well together.”

A Downing Street source said: “Michael is an absolutely integral part of the Government and one of the PM’s most trusted ministers.”

Asked whether Mr Gove had orchestrated the removal of Mr Lewis, the source replied: “I don’t recognise that description of the situation.”

Allies of Ms Symonds said she does not attend Government meetings or receive internal Government emails, and pointed out that it is customary for a Prime Minister’s spouse to offer informal advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Khloé Kardashian Claps Back After Fan Asks If Kylie Jenner Can Be Friends Again with Jordyn Woods

    “I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” the star wrote

  • Will voters remember? Cruz trip tests durability of scandal

    Ted Cruz's political career already featured many surprise twists before a jaunt to Mexico this week brought him a new level of notoriety. The Texas senator was once the biggest threat to Donald Trump capturing the 2016 presidential nomination. During a particularly bitter stretch of that year's Republican primary, Cruz called Trump a “coward” and “pathological liar.”

  • 3 years after George Clooney sold his tequila brand for a billion dollars, people are calling out Kendall Jenner for launching her own tequila company

    Some say Kendall Jenner has no right to get into the tequila industry because she's not Mexican, but she's hardly the first celebrity to do it.

  • Why Europe’s COVID Vaccine Passports Won’t Work

    Monica Wells / AlamyROME—Almost as soon as authorities in the Mediterranean announced that no one who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 would be able to visit Sardinia, Cyprus, or the Greek islands this summer, fake vaccine certificates started popping up for sale on the black market for around €100 a piece. And now that Europe’s vaccination program is in full swing and the standardized state-mandated health cards one gets after receiving the COVID jabs are readily available to creative forgers to copy, it doesn’t take much imagination to see how a relatively cheap fake document could allow anyone who hasn’t been able or willing to get the actual vaccine but still wants a sunny beach holiday can sneak past entrance controls.The president of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has adamantly supported the introduction of a “COVID passport” that would allow tourists to bypass quarantines and even invasive brain-tickling swab tests if they can prove they have been inoculated. “It is a medical requirement to have a certificate proving that you have been vaccinated,” she said last week, after a measure was introduced by Greece to make vaccination passports mandatory for E.U. travel, much like it is for those traveling to many African nations to prove they have had a Yellow Fever vaccine.But the practice of standardizing this so-called "proof” of being vaccinated will take far longer than the short months leading up to summer to put in place, meaning fraudulent vaccine certificates aren’t the only issue challenging the European Union’s tentative plans to try to salvage the summer holiday season. The larger concern is that Europe’s 27 member states, which have a hard time agreeing on almost anything, will somehow come together to agree on what vaccination proof should look like in practice.Many countries are already moving forward with their own version of the special entrance permits. Denmark has already put in place a plan to offer digital vaccination passports to its citizens who are vaccinated to allow free travel within the nation. Estonia is introducing an e-yellow card, which would allow vaccinated travelers to update their health record on an app. And in Iceland, which is not part of the E.U. but which does benefit from the open-border Schengen treaty, vaccination passports are already taken in lieu of COVID-19 swab testing before arrival. Billionaire Boys Club Is Spreading COVID in ItalyPoland, Portugal, and Spain have legislation for vaccination passports ready for parliamentary votes and in Hungary “proof of immunity” in the form of vaccination or an antibody test that shows full recovery from the virus, is enough to skirt quarantine requirements. In Italy, which is going through a delicate government transition, several measures have been introduced about how to ensure the validity of such a document given the country’s experience with fraudulent organized crime. While in France, the tourism sector has accused the government of “dragging its feet” on a comprehensive plan that could include updatable digital certificates in lieu of a passport that could include a traveler’s COVID history, from tests to immunity.The U.K., now shut out of the E.U. thanks to Brexit, is also considering its own brand of immunity proof that would allow vaccinated people to go to restaurants, pubs and—if other countries allow—the airport.But the introduction of a vaccine passport or any such document that would deem someone “immune” goes beyond just the obvious challenge of logistics. The mere fact that only the wealthy countries currently have the best access to vaccines and testing cuts out an entire segment of the population from even dreaming about hitting the road to Europe, making discrimination another issue the E.U. may be willingly fostering by requiring vaccines as a shortcut to holidays.Many companies across Europe, and even the Vatican in Rome, have warned that employees risk losing their jobs if they refuse a shot that they make sure are available. But there are countless other countries that have not yet been able to get their vaccination programs rolling due to supply shortages thanks to wealthier countries gobbling up the vials, and which just don’t yet have the sort of infrastructure in place to even provide vaccines to the willing, let alone require the skeptical to get inoculated.But none of these efforts to return to normalcy will work unless all countries agree to recognize proof of immunity, whether by antibodies or one of the many vaccines. “For certificates to work internationally, they must be recognized by countries around the world,” Sweden’s social minister, Lena Hallengren, said this week. And that may yet prove to be the biggest challenge.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russian court rejects Navalny appeal, setting up potential transfer to penal colony

    A Russian court on Saturday rejected leading Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's appeal against his prison sentence. The decision, which was expected, did reduce the term by about six weeks, but the opposition leader is now facing around two-and-a-half years in prison. It's unclear whether Navalny will be moved from the high-security Moscow prison where he's currently being held to a penal colony, but the squashed appeal does pave the way for such a transfer, The New York Times reports. The Kremlin is expected to face international backlash over the latest development. Per Reuters, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said the Council of Europe could soon impose sanctions on Russia if Navalny isn't freed, and the Times notes Moscow, which joined the human rights-focused council in 1996, could potentially withdraw or face expulsion. Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top rivals, was detained for violating parole (Navalny has said the charges are politically motivated) in January upon returning to Moscow from Berlin, where he spent months recovering from a poisoning, which he and others allege was carried out by Russia's FSB spy agency. The detention sparked mass protests across Russia, resulting in thousands of arrests. Read more at The New York Times and Reuters. More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayAmerican politicians hide behind the palace wallsOn the path of the Know Nothing

  • North Korea's nukes aren't going anywhere, and the US needs to get over it

    Opinion: Biden's approach to North Korea is a departure from Trump, but the continued insistence on denuclearization isn't going to achieve anything.

  • More Inside a Tucked-Away Rural Hawaiian Retreat

    Hale Huna, meaning “secret house” in Hawai‘ian, is a hidden gem on the shore of the Kiholo Bay.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Two killed in Mandalay city in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests

    Protesters took to the streets in cities and towns across Myanmar with members of ethnic minorities, poets, rappers and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release from detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Tensions escalated quickly in Mandalay where police and soldiers confronted striking shipyard workers and other protesters.

  • UK economy shows signs of stabilisation after new lockdown hit

    Britain's economy has stabilised after a new COVID-19 lockdown last month hit retailers, and business and consumers are hopeful the vaccination campaign will spur a recovery, data showed on Friday. Britain's economy had its biggest slump in 300 years in 2020, when it contracted by 10%, and will shrink by 4% in the first three months of 2021, the Bank of England predicts. The central bank expects a strong subsequent recovery because of the COVID-19 vaccination programme - though policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said in a speech on Friday that the BoE could need to cut interest rates below zero later this year if unemployment stayed high.

  • Entire California school board out after disparaging parents on accidental Zoom broadcast

    Members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District board of trustees used profanity to refer to parents.

  • Arlington man gets $17,000 electricity bill. Gov. Abbott will address price spikes

    The governor will meet with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan and members of the Texas Legislature to get Texans off the hook for the unreasonable spikes.

  • Another GOP Rep Fled Texas—Via Private Jet—at Height of Deep Freeze Crisis

    KPRC 2Texas state lawmaker Gary Gates lost power at his Fort Bend County home on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday morning he hopped on his private jet to the magical land of Orlando, Florida.His ill-timed escape came on the same day Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his family flew to Cancun, just as the extreme winter storm unfolded into a once-in-a-generation crisis in Texas. Millions were left without power or running water as temperatures dipped below freezing, killing at least 30 people.Gates, a Republican, said he made the decision after his pipes burst, 30 percent of his home flooded and he began to see mold.“My wife is still recovering from an illness she has been battling for two weeks, and the room of my adult daughter, who is mentally handicapped and still lives with us, flooded,” Gates said.Ted Cruz Went to Cancun. This Rapper Gave Out Free Water to Houston.Gates told local TV station KPRC 2 Houston in an interview that he needed to get to a place where he would have “dependable power, dependable internet and dependable phone service” in order to continue his professional duties.He couldn’t go stay with his other daughter, he said, who had also lost power. Apparently Florida was the next best solution.But adding confusion to an already baffling decision, a reporter from the Fort Bend Star tweeted that Gates’ chief of staff told him Gates flew to Orlando for a business meeting.I spoke to @GatesforTexas chief of staff today. Gates, owner of Gatesco Inc, a property manager of several apartment buildings in Houston, was on a business trip and meeting with a “major vendor” in Orlando and is returning tomorrow. https://t.co/OzhgrIIbGj— Stefan Modrich (@StefanJModrich) February 18, 2021 The lawmaker said he did attend a meeting with a vendor for his property management business while in Florida, but denied that it was pre-planned. He also said the Fort Bend Star’s source was not his actual chief of staff.“So many of the constituents were in the same predicament and they did not have the chance to take a flight and leave town,” Cynthia Ginyard, chairwoman of the Fort Bend County Democrats, told KPRC 2.“No, you can’t raise the temperature. No, you can’t bring back the water. But you can be there,” she said.Constituents were also enraged when they found out about their representative’s flight.“It really would have been nice to have a state representative helping on the ground, working at a warming center, packing food, etc. rather than immediately (flying) off on a private plane when the going got tough,” Brian Walz a constituent of Gates’ told The Houston Chronicle. “My neighbors didn’t get to do that when her pipe burst.”“I guess Gates took Senator Cruz’s lead,” the Chronicle reported that one person wrote on Facebook.The lawmaker returned home on Friday.‘Man-Made Disaster’: Texas Death Toll Keeps Growing From Brutal Cold Snap Cruz and Gates aren’t the only Republican leaders coming under fire during the winter storm.Democrats went nuclear on Friday, accusing Republican state leaders of leaving Texas vulnerable to a disaster by years of neglect and corporate fealty.“Republicans... have walked out on the state of Texas either through their incompetence or literally, like Ted Cruz flying to the beaches of Mexico when everybody here is freezing without power and without water,” Rep. Julián Castro (D-TX), the former mayor of San Antonio, told MSNBC.Republicans in Texas adopted a market-driven approach to utilities, resulting in a uniquely isolated power grid that is unconnected to other state grids and not beholden to federal regulations. GOP state lawmakers have previously opposed mandatory winterizing of grids.Conservative governor Greg Abbott also hand-picked appointees to the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s energy grid manager, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Those appointees promptly ditched a multi-year contract with a non-profit watchdog that independently monitored the commission’s work and helped enforce state protocols, like weatherization guidelines, The Houston Chronicle reported.Abbott walked back his initial accusation that the crisis was sparked by a breakdown in renewal energy sources but he has continued to blamed ERCOT for the crisis.Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) said Republicans like Abbott were “almost cartoonishly blaming the Green New Deal”—referring to proposed climate legislation that is not yet law.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis faces backlash from Florida Democrats after he says flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

    "The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said of the late, controversial conservative radio host. "He was a friend of mine and just a great person."

  • Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

    Senator accused of displaying ‘hypocritical behaviour’

  • Editorial: Slowing the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could bolster peace talks

    A delay in the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces could pressure the Taliban to engage in good-faith negotiations with the Afghan government.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.

  • 'Someone please shoot that dog!' orders Boris Johnson, after Dilyn chewed priceless books and furniture

    Boris Johnson called for someone to shoot his dog Dilyn, after the Jack Russell chewed priceless books and furniture at Chequers and landed the Prime Minister with a four-figure bill, it has been claimed. Downing Street has remained tight-lipped about claims the mischievous dog had chewed chair legs, mounted valuable artefacts and urinated on carpets in Mr Johnson’s country residence. Dilyn, a Jack Russell cross beloved by the Mr Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, caused so much damage Mr Johnson was forced to pay over £1,000 for repairs, the Daily Mail has reported. A source told the newspaper Mr Johnson was meeting colleagues at the house when Dilyn “darted under the PM’s feet with an old book in its mouth”. The Prime Minister shouted: “For God’s sake, I’m going to get another £1,000 repair bill! Someone please shoot that f------ dog!”, according to the source, who added: “I don’t think he meant it literally.”

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.

  • United Airlines says it's investigating the leak of Ted Cruz's Cancun flight information

    Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.

  • From presidential contender with an Emmy and a book deal to disgrace: The rise and fall of Andrew Cuomo

    An Emmy, a best-selling book and potential presidential nomination: Andrew Cuomo was basking in a media-driven political paradise as the coronavirus ravaged New York. But less than a year later the governor has fallen from a tremendous height. While Mr Cuomo filled a vacuum left by Donald Trump’s fumbling, New York state was underreporting Covid-19 deaths in care homes. Almost half of deaths in these facilities were missing from public tolls until the end of January. The official count increased from 8,500 to more than 15,000, or a third of the entire state’s deaths. Mr Cuomo is facing intense scrutiny: Just how much did he know about the crisis unfolding in nursing homes last year?