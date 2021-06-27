Michael Gove's wife Sarah Vine speaks of the 'pressures' on political marriages

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Hope
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ms Vine, a newspaper journalist, has been married to Gove for 20 years - Paul Grover
Ms Vine, a newspaper journalist, has been married to Gove for 20 years - Paul Grover

Sarah Vine has spoken about the difficulties of sustaining a political marriage in the wake of revelations about Matt Hancock's affair with his aide.

Michael Gove's wife, a newspaper journalist, wrote in her column for the Mail on Sunday: "Climbing that far up Westminster’s greasy pole changes a person. And when someone changes, they require something new from a partner.

"Namely, someone who is as much a courtesan as a companion, one who understands their brilliance and, crucially, is personally invested in it.

"Not someone who thinks it’s all a monumental nuisance and wishes they would get a proper job that doesn’t involve people poking cameras in your face and commenting on your poor choice of footwear."

Ms Vine, 54 who has been married to Mr Gove, a Cabinet Office minister, for 20 years said that Mr Hancock's "behaviour may be shocking, but given the context it is entirely predictable".

Ms Vine, pictured, also praised Samantha Cameron for forcing David to go on &quot;date nights&quot; with her when they lived in Downing Street - JULIAN SIMMONDS
Ms Vine, pictured, also praised Samantha Cameron for forcing David to go on "date nights" with her when they lived in Downing Street - JULIAN SIMMONDS

She singled out former Prime Minister David Cameron as being "unique" among all the senior politicians she had ever met in "carving out time for his family".

Ms Vine also praised Samantha Cameron for forcing David to go on "date nights" with her when they lived in Downing Street between 2010 and 2016 and for making sure he never forgot his "obligation" to her and the children.

Ms Vine, referenced both Mr Hancock and former Chancellor George Osborne who left their wives and started relationships with people they had worked with as ministers.

She wrote: "Both Martha and Frances Osborne are highly intelligent, attractive women. So why, you might ask, would they find themselves thrown over? I think the answer is simple.

"These women are still more or less the same person they were when they got married. But their 'politician men' are not."

Ms Vine's full page column appeared with a photo of Mr Hancock's estranged wife Martha kissing him on election day, under a headline: "The problem with the wife who's been with you forever is that she knows you're not the Master of the Universe you purport to be."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Allison Mack Calls NXIVM Sex Cult 'Greatest Regret Of My Life' Ahead Of Sentencing

    The former "Smallville" star is asking for no jail time, due to her cooperation in the case against the group's mastermind, Keith Raniere.

  • New Florida law allows public college students and faculty to be surveyed on political beliefs

    A new law that will go into effect on July 1 in Florida will allow the state to survey students, faculty and staff at public universities on their political beliefs. Proponents say it will help ensure "intellectual diversity." CBSN Anchor Lana Zak talks with Miami Herald reporter Ana Ceballos about how this law came to be and how people are reacting to it.

  • Matt Hancock ‘has left wife for aide Gina Coladangelo’

    Martha Hancock is described as very private and has kept a low profile

  • UK health minister resigns after breaching coronavirus rules

    U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has led the country's response to the coronavirus, resigned Saturday, a day after apologizing for breaching social distancing rules with an aide with whom he was allegedly having an affair. Hancock had been under growing pressure since the tabloid Sun newspaper published images showing him and senior aide Gina Coladangelo kissing in an office at the Department of Health. The Sun said the closed circuit television images were taken May 6 — 11 days before lockdown rules were eased to allow hugs and other physical contact with people outside one’s own household.

  • Engineer found structural damage at FL condo

    Rescue workers in Florida have been working around the clock in a race to find survivors in the massive condominium building collapse that has over a hundred people unaccounted for.And now, a newly-released report shows an engineer found major structural damage in the building three years ago.Officials in Surfside, near Miami, released the 2018 report which said that an engineer named Frank Morabito warned the waterproofing installed below the pool deck had failed due to a major design error. It also said the underground parking garage’s concrete columns, beams and walls showed, quote, “abundant cracking,” including areas beneath the pool. Morabito could not be reached for comment. His firm produced the report for the condo board which was preparing to undertake a major repair project this year at the building. It’s not clear yet whether the damage cited in the report is connected to the building’s collapse. Meanwhile, rescue efforts continue.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Danny Cardeso is expressing hope: “All of our training tells us that for at least the first 72 hours there is a high likelihood that people that can be alive in there.”The disaster occurred early Thursday morning when a large section of the 40-year-old building crumbled to the ground without warning as most residents slept.There have been only a handful of confirmed deaths, but the toll is certain to rise.

  • Joe Cunningham, in Myrtle Beach, explains why he thinks a Democrat can be SC governor

    The former congressman touted his record of getting elected in an area that almost always votes Republican.

  • The New Hotel Saint Vincent Adds a Modern Touch to Historic Roots

    The best of new and old Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hunt for mole behind Matt Hancock CCTV leak begins as Government to launch investigation

    The Government will be launching an internal investigation into how CCTV footage of Matt Hancock kissing an aide in his Whitehall office was leaked, a Cabinet minister has said. Within 48 hours of being released, the unprecedented security breach resulted in Mr Hancock's resignation as Health Secretary, after the footage showed him breaking Covid social distancing rules in early May. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will seek to find out how the former health secretary came to be

  • Trudeau: Pope should apologize in Canada over unmarked graves

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that he asked the Pope to apologize on Canadian soil for the Catholic Church's role in running residential schools for Indigenous children after nearly 1,000 bodies were found in two unmarked graves, Reuters reports. The big picture: The remains of 751 people, mainly Indigenous children, were discovered at the site of a former boarding school in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, an Indigenous group said this week.Get market news worthy of y

  • The Queen Just Subtly Showed Her Support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    Love to see it!

  • Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

    Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House.Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each other out, particularly on the most contentious issues like Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Su

  • Air Force Academy cadet dies in plane crash while on leave

    A cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy died Thursday in a plane crash while he was on leave.

  • Dwindling hope for 159 missing in Miami building collapse as scientists dispatched to structural problems

    A team of US government scientists and engineers has been flown to Miami to urgently assess whether the collapse of an ocean front apartment block should trigger a wider investigation that could change building regulations across the country. Officials said 159 people are still unaccounted for, including a British woman and her family, after the 12-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. No-one was found alive on Friday. The Foreign Office said they are supporting the family of

  • This Wedding RSVP Card Is Going Viral For A Hilarious Menu Mistake

    Can you spot what makes it so funny?

  • She flew into Miami from LA to see her parents — the night before condo collapsed

    Theresa Velasquez had just flown into Miami from LAX on Wednesday night.

  • Traveling With Grown Kids: What Were We Thinking?

    For our twenty-fifth wedding anniversary two years ago, I told my husband I wanted to go to Europe. With our grown kids.

  • Max Rosenthal Dies: Recurring Character On ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ And Father Of Show Creator Phil Rosenthal Was 95

    Max Rosenthal, father of Everybody Loves Raymond’ creator Phil Rosenthal, has died. He was 95 years old. The senior Rosenthal had a recurring role on Everybody Loves Raymond and also appeared on his son’s Netflix reality series Somebody Feed Phil. He was also in Exporting Raymond and was a staple of the YouTube series, Old […]

  • Argentine surgeon and husband brought daughter for beach time at Surfside. They are missing

    They were only supposed to stay in their friend’s condominium for one night. Now, they’re among the missing.

  • Missing New York attorney recovered from COVID, moved to Surfside for a ‘fresh start’

    Linda March was tired of New York’s Upper West Side. She had survived a bout of COVID-19 there in 2020 and was worried that crime was getting worse in her neighborhood.

  • Your Weekly Horoscope, June 27th to July 3rd: A Titan of Passion Will Affect Your Desires

    It's going to be a tense week.