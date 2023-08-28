Michael Harris named new principal of Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York

YORK — Michael Harris has been named the new principal at Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York.

The School Committee voted to hire Harris at a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the York School Department Central Office. The interview committee comprised administrators, teachers, school counselors, support personnel, school board members, parents, and community members, all of whom had input into the selection process.

Harris began his career in the York School Department, where he was a second and fourth-grade teacher at Coastal Ridge Elementary and a 6th-grade science teacher at York Middle School. Upon leaving the York School Department, Harris was hired as an assistant principal at the Harriet Beecher Stow Elementary School in Brunswick, Maine, for four years.

Michael Harris has been named the new principal at Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York.

“Coastal Ridge is an outstanding school; returning as principal is an honor and privilege,” Harris said. “I look forward to the year ahead to begin working with the teachers, students, and York community.”

Harris replaces Sean Murphy, who resigned from Coast Ridge Elementary School's principalship in July.

Harris attended the University of Southern Maine to receive a certificate of advanced studies in educational leadership, the University of Southern Maine to receive a master’s degree in education, and Pace University Pleasantville, New York, for a bachelor's degree in business administration. Harris resides in Portland, Maine.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Michael Harris named new principal of Coastal Ridge Elementary School