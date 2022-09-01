Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Michael Hill International Limited's (ASX:MHJ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.04 on 23rd of September. This takes the annual payment to 7.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Michael Hill International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Michael Hill International's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 32.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Michael Hill International's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was A$0.0466, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.4% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, Michael Hill International's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 1.0% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Michael Hill International's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Michael Hill International that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Michael Hill International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

