Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit over Super Bowl hotel misconduct accusations

1
Barry Werner
·1 min read

Michael Irvin has filed a $100,000,000 lawsuit against the woman whose allegations resulted in the NFL Network sending the Pro Football Hall of Famer home from Super Bowl 57.

Irvin’s lawsuit names both the woman and the Renaissance Hotel (Marriott property) he was staying at in Arizona.

“Actions have consequences. Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences,” says the suit filed on Thursday by Irvin’s attorney Levi McCathern. “Marriott apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League.”

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well.”

The lawsuit states that when Irvin and his team became aware of the allegations, they attempted to provide witness accounts to the hotel to rectify the situation, to which they alleged the Renaissance Hotel refused to listen.

The lawsuit accuses the hotel manager of reporting the alleged incident to the NFL “with the intention of damaging that relationship and canceling [Irvin].”

According to the lawsuit, witnesses backed Irvin’s initial claim that he “casually exchanged pleasantries” with the employee (“Jane Doe”), “shook her hand, and went to his room alone.”

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

