Michael Irvin’s interaction with hotel employee seen on surveillance video
The surveillance video showing Michael Irvin’s interaction with a hotel employee was released on Tuesday.
The surveillance video showing Michael Irvin’s interaction with a hotel employee was released on Tuesday.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin refiled his $100 million dollar defamation lawsuit against Marriott and a hotel employee, moving the case from Texas to Arizona.
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin is dropping his $100M lawsuit against the Marriott hotel chain. It's not clear if dropping the lawsuit means the two sides have reached a settlement.
An attorney for Michael Irvin has released video of the interaction between the former Dallas Cowboys player and an employee of the Renaissance Phoenix hotel in February.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's ruling party lawmakers want to postpone next week's parliament session, which means a further delay in its ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO admission. An opposition party lawmaker, Agnes Vadai, of the leftist Democratic Coalition, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday she had received a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen informing her that the ruling Fidesz and the Christian Democrats want to postpone the session which would have started on Monday.
Law Roach, the stylist known for dressing fashion mavens like Zendaya and Kerry Washington, announced his retirement in a scathing message that called out "lies and false narratives" in the industry.
A shooting at a northwest Dallas apartment complex killed four people on Sunday evening.
The bill says that “a person’s sex is an immutable biological trait and that it is false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such person’s sex.”
A shooting at a northwest Dallas apartment complex killed four people on Sunday evening. An infant was also found inside of the apartment.
Four people were killed after a shooting at a North Dallas apartment on March 11.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024, said the continued support for Ukraine is not a "vital" national interest.
Lukhanyo Calata remains determined to prosecute the security agents who killed his father 38 years ago.
The city of Wichita on Tuesday approved a $5 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer during a hoax call in 2017. The settlement will go to the two children of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who was shot by officer Justin Rapp as he stepped out of his house on Dec. 28, 2017, to see why it was surrounded by police. Finch, who was unarmed, was shot by Rapp within 10 seconds of opening his door.
Michael B. Jordan's Directorial Debut Exceeds Expectations As 'Creed III' Rakes In $100M Globally
A shooting suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Valinda, California, and fired upon deputies was found dead Sunday, ending a two-day standoff, officials said.
Flay's sweet surprise comes after Pérez's 15-year-old Pomeranian, Bjorn, died in May
Another record high of four actors of Asian descent were nominated this year: Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu for their roles in “Everything Everywhere,” along with Hong Chau for her performance in “The Whale.” The complex relationship between Evelyn, her husband Waymond and their daughter Joy depict the generational trauma that we had long struggled to articulate, further complicated by the language barriers we faced with our immigrant parents. Amid the whirlwind of scenes featuring hotdog fingers and makeshift buttplugs were universal themes of love, acceptance and regret rooted in unfulfilled dreams.
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the cold case murder of Angela Wilds.
The U.S. Air Force isn't building a new F-35 engine after all.
"I couldn’t have asked for a better wedding," the reality star tells PEOPLE