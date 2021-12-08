Michael J. Fox on new memoir, “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality”
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Award-winning actor and best-selling author Michael J. Fox joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss his new memoir, "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality." In it, Fox shares personal stories and observations about illness and health, aging, the strength of family and friends, and how our perceptions about time affect the way we approach mortality.