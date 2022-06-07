Michael Johnson, John Greene: For the first time in 4 years, Shasta County gets to elect a sheriff

Susan Wilson, right, moderates a League of Women Voters forum for Shasta County sheriff's candidates John Greene, left and Michael Johnson.

Voters' choices on Tuesday for Shasta County sheriff come down to a former police chief appointed to the post or a former sergeant in the department who wants to "challenge the status quo."

A 26-year law enforcement veteran, Michael Johnson was appointed sheriff in July 2021 after serving nine years as chief of police in Anderson. John Greene worked in the sheriff's office 27 years before retiring as a sergeant in 2017.

Greene ran unsuccessfully against former Sheriff Tom Bosenko and applied for the job after Bosenko retired mid-term in 2019. The county Board of Supervisors instead appointed Eric Magrini, who stepped down in June 2021, after less than two years on the job.

Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson looks at the crowd that filled the Board of Supervisors chambers Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, after he was sworn in as the county's 23rd sheriff. A slide show in the background showed photos of Johnson's family.

This year's election marks the first time since 2018 that voters get to elect the next sheriff. The previous two were appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

Whoever wins tonight's election with more than 50% of the votes also inherits a department that, according to employees, was roiled by low morale and mismanagement under Magrini.

A retired sheriff's captain last month filed a lawsuit accusing the county of retaliating against him for blowing the whistle on alleged criminal activity and misuse of funds in the department.

Both candidates have placed high on their priority lists opening a new jail with drug and mental health treatment facilities.

Shasta County sheriff candidate John Greene

"I can no longer stand by and watch the quality of life in Shasta County deteriorate before our eyes. I am not willing to sit idly by as our sheriff’s department is destroyed from within leaving us with a revolving jail door, rampant crime and drug abuse that has eroded our community for the last 12 years," Greene said in a candidate's statement.

Johnson also said he plans to target illegal marijuana growing in the county and bring accountability to the sheriff's office.

"I will also hold every individual accountable for their actions — this includes myself, the leadership, deputies, and civilians — when they violate county policy or the laws of this state and nation," he says on his campaign website.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County sheriff election results: Johnson faces Greene