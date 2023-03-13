Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Says NIL Deals Could’ve Made Her Father ‘Trillions’

Michael Jordan

Ever since the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) made changes to its name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy, student-athletes have landed life-changing deals. The updates have not only transformed things for the youth but also for sports professionals such as Jasmine Jordan.

During an interview with Footwear News, the basketball field representative for women’s sports marketing at the Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan’s daughter shared that it has altered her role’s duties. In addition to scouting more talent, the changes have given her a new outlook on how NIL deals could’ve impacted her father during his time at the University of North Carolina.

“Maybe that first Nike deal wouldn’t have been as low as it was,” Jordan said, according to the outlet. “It would have changed the game. He would have potentially approached his contracts with Nike differently. Looking at his Funko Pop collectibles or the fact that people still wear his UNC jersey, to reap the benefits from it today, we’re talking making trillions at this point.”

As previously reported by AfroTech, Michael Jordan signed a five-year, $2.5 million deal with Nike back in 1984. However, the NBA legend initially wasn’t planning on moving forward with the deal until his mother urged him to consider it.

In October 2022, Jordan was behind bringing UCLA Bruins’ Kiki Rice to the Jordan Brand’s roster followed by Life Center Academy’s Kiyomi McMiller in February 2023. Her intention is to specifically support young women athletes to reach great success.

“We know the guys are going to get bags — everybody’s going to go after [high school stars] DJ Wagner and Bronny [James],” she said. “Our approach to NIL has been focused on women. Also, it’s full-fledged, long-term relationships for us. It’s not about collecting whatever check that you can because you did a quick post on Instagram. If we’re signing you, we’re signing you for your college years or resigning you from high school into college and a maybe pro. And when we do sign you, it’s because you want to be here, it’s because you understand it’s a two-way street.”